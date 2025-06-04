I see improved security under Tinubu — Buratai

The former Chief of Army Staff, retired Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has expressed optimism that the security situation in the country would improve in the next two years of President Bola Tinubu.

Buratai stated this in an interview with newsmen at the sidelines of the 2025 VON Forum on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, “there is no country that does not have its peculiar challenges, including the Western countries.

“However, concerning the security in Nigeria, I foresee much improvement in the next two years of President Bola Tinubu; lessons have been learnt. Insecurity is not something you wish away overnight.

“It will not disappear, just like other forms of crimes like rape, armed robbery, pickpockets and others. These are societal ills that will continue to exist as long as human beings exist.

“So, insecurity is something you continue to handle as they arise. I believe that members of the armed forces and other security agencies including the police have taken lessons from the recent challenges.

“And I believe they will rise up to the occasion and deal with it, but also, there should be a collaboration of all stakeholders; from federal agencies to the state and local governments to ensure improved security.

“If we depend too much on the Federal Government without us doing our part, that’s where this 2025 VON Forum comes handy; citizen engagement,” Buratai said.

He further explained that in achieving national security, institutional capacity building and manpower development remain very important.

He noted that there are national security policies and national defence policies which need implementation later.

“When executing or implementing it, there is coordination. You need to work with others to achieve more,” Buratai said.