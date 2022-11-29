I regret having oral s3x with my son —Homosexual dad

Thirty six-year-old homos3xual, Sikiru Ajibola, who was arrested by detectives from Ogijo Division in Ogun State Police Command for engaging in homos3xuality with his own five-year-old son, says he regrets having oral s3x with him before his death.

He also said that he could not actually place the cause of his death, as he had been feeling sick for some time.

Ajibola was arrested few days ago for engaging in homos3xuality with a five-year-old boy, later discovered to be his biological son. Few hours after the act, the boy died and was buried by his father.

The command’s spokesman, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident, said that it was reported at Ogijo Division by the Community Development Association chairman of Olorunwa Arogbeja Ogijo, who said that one of the community members informed him that the suspect had unlawful carnal knowledge of his son, which later resulted in his death.

The Divisional Police Officer in charge, CSP Enatufe Omoh, was said to have sent his detectives to promptly arrest the suspect.

When interrogated, Ajibola reportedly confessed to being gay and confirmed that his son died shortly after the last oral s3x he had with him.

He said that he was the one who dug a shallow grave in a nearby bush and buried the boy.

The Nigerian Tribune spoke with the suspect: “I am from Osogbo in Osun State, but living at Arogbeja in Ogijo. I’m a vulcaniser. I’ve been in the town for almost three years after leaving Ijeshatedo in Lagos State where I was initially. I moved there on the promptings of my sister,” he said.

Allegation of homos3xuality

“It is true that I had oral s3x with my son. I had him in January 20 almost five years ago through a girl I was going out with who got pregnant for me. He would have turned five years old in January next year.

“When he was about a month old, he was dumped in a swamp by his mother, and I was informed at midnight by some guys who saw her, telling me that she left the baby there and walked off without looking back.

“I went there with my family members, rescued the baby, and handed him over to my mother. I also joined her in taking care of him.

“While he was with my mother, I changed residence to Ogijo. At a time, I was told that he was just being sick. My mother and younger sister tried their best, all to no avail, and he was brought to me about two months ago, to be taken care of by me.

“He was having malaria and sometimes would be feeling tired. At a point, people were asking me if I was actually the boy’s father. Even my father’s younger siblings were saying the same thing, putting my paternity to question. But I used to tell them I was his father.





“I tried my best to take care of him. Even my landlord, now late, in Ogijo helped me in giving him herbs to take care of his ailment.”

The suspect initially told the Nigerian Tribune that the s3x he had with his son about 10 days ago was the first time, but later confessed that he did more than that. It was learnt that he had s3x with the boy about five times before the young lad died.

He confessed to have tried anal s3x with his son but opted for oral s3x when he could not penetrate his anus.

“My son was brought to me about two months ago. I tried to have anal s3x with him but opted for oral s3x by inserting my organ in his mouth when I could not penetrate him. I would withdraw and ejaculate on the floor whenever I climaxed,” he disclosed.

The last encounter

“On that Sunday(November 20), in the morning, I bathed him and also took my bath in preparation for church. My son told me ‘Daddy, I want to eat’ and I gave him food. He told me he wanted to sleep, and I told him to do so while I went to church.

“I came back at about 12noon and felt like having s3x. That was when I went to my son. I laid him on the bed and inserted my organ in his mouth. He started crying. When I saw him crying, I removed it from his mouth. I made sure the organ did not get to his throat.

“In the evening, I saw him gasping. I called one of my brothers. About an hour later, I noticed that he was no longer breathing. I called neighbours for help but it was obvious that he was dead. I buried him the following day.”

His gay escapades

The suspect made it known that his son was not the first male he had s3x with, as he had two young boys he was doing it with.

“I was not doing such when I was in Lagos. When I got to Ogijo, I started doing it with two boys (names withheld) who are labourers. We live in the area. They used to come to my house where I would make food for them and make them feel satisfied.

“After that, I would have anal s3x with them, after which I would give them N200, N300, depending on what I had. We started about two years ago.”

Despite saying that he went to church on the last day he committed the act, the suspect swore with the Qur’an that he never practised homos3xuality before coming to live in Ogijo. When asked if he knew anything about Islamic religion, he said: “My father was a Muslim and my mother worships a deity called ‘Igunnu.’ She is from Tapa. I just decided to be going to church.”

Asking for forgiveness, the suspect said: “I really made a mistake in having s3x with my son, and there is no one above mistake. I blame myself even in the detention I am. I promise that such will never happen again.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole has however ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.