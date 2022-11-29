World Toilet Day: HTC, NYSC march to end open defecation

As nations of the world celebrated World Toilet Day on Saturday, the Federal Government has been charged to find a lasting solution to open defecation. This was disclosed during a road walk in commemoration of the International Toilet Day organised in Ibadan where residents were sensitised on the health implications of open defecation.

Speaking, the Branch Manager, Multipro Consumer Product Limited (MCPL), the producer of Hypo toilet cleaner, Mr Vishal Tulsiani in partnership with volunteers from the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) through Toilet Rescue Initiative assured the residents of Oyo State that an end to open defection is realistic and achievable through collective responsibility, access to right information, proper hygienic practices and massive awareness campaign.

Tulsiani, noted that Nigerians should be aware of the dangers of open defecation and the need to embrace proper hygienic environments. “We want to know the effects of what the environment does to our health. We decided to partner with members of the National Youth Service Corps that volunteered to be members of the Toilets Rescue Initiative. They are the ones to properly educate the public about the dangers inherent in the sanitation crisis. As the potential leaders of tomorrow and the hopeful change of Nigeria, they are charged with the responsibility to inform and educate the society about the dangers of open defecation.”

Also, the Business Marketing Manager, MCPL, Gaurav Arora, observed that, “The government, private organisations and even UNICEF have been trying to spread the awareness about open defecation, and the harms and dangers, especially for children. The primary focus of this walk is to tell the world about the need for a clear environment.

“Apart from this walk in honour of the World Toilet Day, we already have teams moving from house to house across all the local governments in Oyo State, sanitising the people about the dangers of open defecation. The campaign is based on the need that we should take very good care of our toilets, as part of the determinants of our general wellbeing.

“The importance of Hypo cleaner for good sanitation cannot be left out. This brand came into existence some years ago as a need to answer the question of poor hygiene practices.”

Meanwhile, Channel Development Manager, Hypo Toilet Cleaner, Eyet Spencer said the company wants to replicate what they did in Lagos by building befitting toilets in strategic areas in the state.

Also, speaking at the event, South West Area Breach Manager, Buchi Madueke said Nigerians need to be sensitised about the dangers of open defecation which can cause malaria, typhoid, among others.

He said “We are aware that we cannot wipe out open defecation, but we are believers of change. We are hopeful that the change will be gradual and we are ready to gradually embrace the change. We are trying to create, build or renovate community toilets nominated by our volunteers from the NYSC as a need to end or reduce open defecation to a reasonable extent.

“This project, as part of our Corporate Social Responsibilities, started in Lagos, and Oyo State is our next destination. This is the reason that we believe in gradual change. The main focus is to create awareness, as the first step. By checking records, some developed countries fought against open defecation for years. We have started the campaign, and we are not stopping until we celebrate the end to open defecation.”