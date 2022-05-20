I have capacity to end insurgency, banditry, Fayemi tells APC delegates

Ekiti State Governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Dr Kayode Fayemi has said if entrusted with the ticket of the party and ultimately the mandate of Nigerians in 2023, he would ensure an end to banditry and insurgency in the country.

He gave the assurance in Kaduna State as part of his interactive session with delegates ahead of the party presidential convention.

Fayemi told party faithful in the North West state of his role in resolving security challenges in Siera Leone, Liberia, Rwanda and Sri Lanka and noted that his experience would come in handy in restoring peace in his country.

He said: I’m one of the few Nigerians with real-time experience in resolving wars. I consulted for Nigeria under President Olusegun Obasanjo, I was involved in the resolution of the wars in Sierra Leone, Liberia, and Rwanda and bringing the Tamil Tigers of Sri Lanka to the negotiation table.

“Besides that real-time experience in war resolution, I have a Doctorate Degree in War Studies. If I can bring peace to other lands, why not my own country. Nigeria is facing a war situation that we can’t afford to put a neophyte in power, the repercussion is too ghastly to contemplate.

“I will spare no effort to ensure that we win the fight that must be fought with tenacity against insecurity, banditry, unemployment, poverty, inequality, threats of national disintegration, and lawlessness.





“To this end, working with other key leaders of the party, a detailed blueprint that has been developed with corresponding timelines of implementation will be employed to guide the speedy and accelerated retooling of key institutions of the state, including the armed forces, the police service and the civil service.”

The aspirant further disclosed that given his experience as governor and former Minister he would galvanise investment drive to stimulate economic growth and development to put smiles on the faces of teeming Nigerians whom he described as resourceful and industrious.

“I am especially committed to the facilitation of wealth and employment creation by and for our people, the expansion of our national social security and skills acquisition policies to enhance human development, and the wholesale revamp of our national educational system to ensure it is fit for purpose, and the intensive fostering of measures aimed at expanding inclusivity for those who are objectively marginalized in the polity.

“In this regard, we owe it to ourselves and our people to ensure that our women, the youth, and people living with disability who represent some of our greatest national assets are judiciously developed and deployed for the good of our country.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

I have capacity to end insurgency, banditry, Fayemi tells APC delegates

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

I have capacity to end insurgency, banditry, Fayemi tells APC delegates