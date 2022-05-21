Kidnappers free village head, withhold professor who delivered ransom in Kano

By Paul Omorogbe
GUNMEN on Friday released kidnapped the head of Karfi village in Takai Local Government Area of Kano State, Abdulyah Ilo, but seized an associate professor at the Kano State University of Science and Technology (KSTU), Wudil, Huzaifa Karfi, who went to deliver the ransom for the release of the village head. 

The gunmen had on May 16 opened fire on members of the community, killed six persons, abducted Ilo and injured several others. 

However, the village security guards and vigilantes arrested one of the kidnappers.

According to a resident of the area, Musa Sa’ad, who confirmed the release of the village head, the gunmen collected the ransom and held Dr Karfi in retaliation for their man that was captured by the villagers. 

The gunmen demanded the release of their man as a condition for the release of the lecturer. While confirming the release of the traditional ruler, his brother, Yusuf Ismail, said he had been released and was receiving treatment at a hospital. 

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Kiyawa, when contacted over the matter, promised to get back to our correspondent. 


He was yet to do as of the time of filing this report.

