Outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed optimism about the level of commitment put towards rebirthing Nigeria.

He disclosed this in his last broadcast which was made available to TRIBUNE ONLINE on Sunday.

According to the president, “We have started the Nigeria Re-Birth by taking the initial critical steps” adding that, “I am convinced the incoming administration will quicken the pace of this walk to see a Nigeria that fulfills its destiny to be a great nation”.

On infrastructural development, Buhari disclosed that his administration had successfully completed some legacy projects to drive economic growth in the country.

“Mindful of the need to ensure adequate infrastructure to drive economic growth, we completed age-long projects and processes notably amongst which are the Petroleum Industry Act, completion of some power projects, completion of the Second Niger Bridge and various important roads linking cities and states,” Buhari said after he apologised.

