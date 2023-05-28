A United State based and Nigerian Born Clergy, Pastor Sola Fabunmi, has written an open letter to the Nigerian President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, charging him to invest heavily in women and youth development.

The Clergy congratulated the incoming President and also expressed his admiration for his personality adding that the President-elect should leverage his philosophy of building men and institutions to develop Nigeria while declaring his support for his administration.

In a letter made available to Nigerian Tribune, he explained that any investment in youth and women would help in no small measure to reduce the level of poverty in the country, noting that his antecedents of building men and institutions would be of benefit to the nation.

The letter reads; ” Mr President-elect, as your tenure will officially commence on Monday, 29th of May, 2023, I want to recommend the following pieces of advice which I know will greatly benefit your administration.

” Firstly, it is clear that no one can lead without facing criticism, and a very serious one at that as a President of a Nation. Although, I understand that criticism is not strange as you have faced lots of objections in the past and even in the current times. Please, do not allow this ephemeral persecution to build a barrier between your government and any part of the country. Ruling as an unbiased President of all Nigerians regardless of whatever hate thrown at you will benefit your government and earn you respect from across the world.

” Please, restore love among the Nigerian tribes. The people are so divided along ethnic, religious and political lines. It is only by working together can we ensure that all individuals have the opportunity to reach their full potential and contribute to the growth and development of the country.

” Having addressed the above, Your Excellency, I need to inform you that what fuels my interest in you is your philosophy of building men and institutions. It is only the wise that do that because “building people and institutions is like building a solid foundation for a towering skyscraper. It requires a strong vision, careful planning, attention to detail, and a commitment to excellence.” This quality is what anyone cannot deny about you and it is also on this ideological stance that I implore you to rule Nigeria.

” Critical to the above-mentioned are women and youth development because these two play a critical role in promoting socioeconomic and political stability, as they are often at the forefront of grassroots movements and advocacy efforts.

“A country’s development is closely tied to the growth and empowerment of its women and youth. Investing in their education, health, and economic opportunities can lead to significant increases in productivity, innovation, and overall well-being, ultimately contributing to the nation’s growth and prosperity.”

He further said, ” Mr President-Elect, increasing women’s participation in the workforce will have a positive impact on a country’s gross domestic product (GDP) because women, especially at the grassroots, are often responsible for a significant portion of household spending. Oftentimes, it is women that can sacrifice their material needs to keep the family together with their little income. Therefore, investment in their education and training is proportional to an increase in productivity and higher incomes.

” Similarly, with the sophistication and brilliance of the Nigerian youths, deliberate investment in youth education and training, especially in IT, will lead to more creative ideas for solving the nation’s complex problems and building an innovative workforce, which can drive economic growth and development.

In addition, knowing that women and youth are often disproportionately affected by poverty and lack of access to education and economic opportunities, genuine investment in their development can help break the yoke of poverty and issues of inequality in Nigeria.





” I know that is not going to be a herculean task for you to achieve this being an expert in the area of human development, which has characterized your entire exploit in the Nigerian political space. Do this again as President, develop the youths, women and entire Nigerians and watch your success soar as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”