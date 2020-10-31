I am always feeling tired

I am a 30-year-old Civil Servant. I have been feeling tired for the last few weeks. I have used a lot of vitamins with no improvement. Kindly advise me on what to do again.

Ranti (by SMS)

Fatigue is a symptom, not a disease, and it’s experienced differently by different people. Fatigue from stress or lack of sleep usually subsides after a good night’s rest. Since your own fatigue has persisted even after generous doses of Vitamins, you will need to have a comprehensive medical checkup. The checkup should include checks of your Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar and Haemoglobin levels among other investigations. The outcome of the tests will then determine the kind of treatment you will be given.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 623 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Six Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 623 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country has recorded in six months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 623 new cases reported between October 18 and 24 is a reduction from the 1,143 recorded the previous week.

Ondo schools resume Monday, November 2

BREAKING: LG Chairman Abducted In Oyo

Kidnappers, on Sunday night, abducted the chairman of Iganna Local Council Development Area of Oyo State, Mr Jacob Olayiwola Adeleke.

Ondo schools resume Monday, November 2

BREAKING: Hoodlums Loot NYSC Camp In Abuja

Hoodlums in their numbers have invaded the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Kubwa Abuja looting properties belonging to the camp.

NCDC confirms 170 cases

Looting: Osun Begins House-To-House Search Thursday To Fish Out Perpetrators

As the 72- hour amnesty given by the Osun State government to looters in the state to return all looted properties in their custody expires today, the state government has expressed its intention to commence a house-to-house search on Thursday to fish out the deviants among them.

NCDC confirms 170 cases