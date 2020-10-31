I am always feeling tired

I am a 30-year-old Civil Servant. I have been feeling tired for the last few weeks. I have used a lot of vitamins with no improvement. Kindly advise me on what to do again.
Ranti (by SMS)
Fatigue is a symptom, not a disease, and it’s experienced differently by different people. Fatigue from stress or lack of sleep usually subsides after a good night’s rest. Since your own fatigue has persisted even after generous doses of Vitamins, you will need to have a comprehensive medical checkup. The checkup should include checks of your Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar and Haemoglobin levels among other investigations. The outcome of the tests will then determine the kind of treatment you will be given.
