I am a 60-year-old man who recently retired as a Civil Servant. I noticed that I am always exhausted. Kindly let me know what to do about this.

Chinedu (by SMS)

Some of the potential reasons to Be tired include: Nutrient Deficits – Low iron, vitamin B12, vitamin D, or magnesium will shoot your energy down. Skipping meals, or eating too many refined carbohydrates leads to energy crashes. Thyroid and Hormonal Imbalance – Common in women. – Chronic Stress or Burnout – Cortisol deficits will sap your energy. – Dehydration – Mild dehydration will give you a foggy and weak feeling. – Unexplored Medical Conditions – Anemia, PCOS, gut infection, or another medical condition. A long history of exhaustion is a call for a complete medical examination in order to identify the culprit and treat it.

READ ALSO: I am always anxious and sad