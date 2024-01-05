Hyperspace Technologies Limited has secured its second patent and trademarks for cipherCHIP tap2verify: A blockchain-integrated contactless product authentication & verification system.

The Lagos-based Web3 startup specializes in next-level smart security infrastructure and key management systems.

Developed within the Hyperspace Technologies Limited’ research and development (R&D) division, “cipherCHIP tap2verify” system presents a novel approach to product authentication by integrating Near Field Communication (NFC) tags, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), and blockchain technology.

The lead inventor of the MFA Dr. Oluseyi Akindeinde, said that is poised to enhance a security system that requires more than one method of authentication from independent categories of credentials to verify the user’s identity.

Hyperspace Technologies Limited had in August last year secured patent for cipherKEY tap2sign™️ MFA (Multi-Factor Authentication), a next-generation security system designed to leverage the decentralized nature of blockchain, the robustness of public/ private key cryptography, and the convenience of NFC (Near Field Communication) technology to provide an unprecedented level of security against identity theft, phishing, and social engineering attacks.

The cipherCHIP tap2verify’s patent certificate from the Industrial Property Office Registry, Commercial Law Department, Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, was granted on December 14, 2023 and signed by Stella Ozo Ezenduka, the Chief Registrar on behalf of President Bola Tinubu.

On the other hand, the Trademark for cipherCHIP tap2verify was granted on October 20, 2023 under the Class of Scientific, nautical, surveying, electric, photographic, cinematographic optical, weighing, measuring, signaling, checking (Supervision), life-saving and teaching apparatus and instruments; apparatus for recording transmission in reproduction of sound or images; magnetic data carriers recording disc; automatic vending machines and mechanism for coin-operated apparatus; cash registers, calculating machines, data processing equipment and computers; free-extinguishing apparatus.

It is expected to be published in the trademark journal.

Dr. Akindeinde while commenting on the journey to securing the patent and trademark, the intricate workings of cipherCHIP tap2verify, highlighted its potential to revolutionize product provenance and authentication.

“In an era where counterfeiting has become increasingly sophisticated, ensuring product authenticity is paramount.

“cipherCHIP tap2verify addresses this challenge by combining the unique identification capabilities of NFC tags with the immutable nature of blockchain technology, further enhanced by the uniqueness of NFTs”, he said.

Furthermore, he added that cipherCHIP tap2verify offers a groundbreaking solution to product authentication challenges.

By seamlessly integrating NFC tags, NFTs, and blockchain, and it provides an unbreakable chain of trust from manufacturers to consumers.