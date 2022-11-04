Hushpuppi sentenced to 11 years in prison by a US court

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Hushpuppi’ laundered funds

A popular Nigerian socialite and internet sensation, Ramon Abbas, better known as Hushpuppi has been sentenced to 11 years in jail by the United States Central District Court in California over fraud and money laundering.

He will however spend only nine years in prison as he has already spent two years in prison in the US.

Hushpuppi was in June 2020 arrested in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, over an extensive fraud scheme that has robbed victims of their money in the U.S, Qatar, the United Kingdom, and other places.

He was then extracted to the United States where he was charged with fraud and money laundering. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering with multiple people within and outside the US to ladder the proceedings.

The socialite however bagged only 11 years in prison after he appealed to US Judge Otis Wright to temper justice with mercy and a lighter jail term after scoring high in cleaning activities while in prison.

Note that Hushpuppi’s Instagram page, which has 2.8 million followers, has vanished from the image-sharing platform. It is however unclear whether it was officially removed from Instagram or if the page was temporarily disabled by someone with access to it.

 

