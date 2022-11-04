2023: NIPR holds seminar on implications of going to polls as polarised country

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Kaduna State chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has concluded arrangements to organize a public lecture on the implications of going to polls as a polarised country.

In a statement issued by the chapter’s on behalf of its chairman, Haruna Malami on Friday noted the theme of this year’s public lecture was chosen in view of the frequent reversals of policies that tend to have a negative impact on sustainable development.

In view of that the statement posited that Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe shall be leading an array of speakers and panelists at the 2022 Public Lecture and Annual General Meeting of the State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

She will be discussing the theme, “Politics in Policy Polarization: Implications Ahead of 2023 Elections and Beyond”, under the Distinguished Chairmanship of Alh. Murtala Aliyu, former Minister of Power and Steel and Secretary General, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF)

According to the Chapter’s Chairman, Haruna Malami, this year’s theme was chosen in light of the alarming rate of policy reversals at all levels of government which frequently impedes the implementation of well-intended measures without recourse to the impact on sustainable development.

“Holding on Saturday 5th November 2022 at Sir Ahmadu Bello Foundation, the event shall have in attendance, senior government officials, civil societies organizations, academics, members of the business community, students, and members of the general public.

” There shall also be award presentation to notable personalities who have distinguished themselves in their respective fields of endeavor, the statement declared.

Recall that last year, the Chapter’s AGM/Public Lecture, focused on insecurity in Northern Nigeria and its implication to the nation’s economy which was a groundbreaker in preparation for the NIPR 2021 Citizen’s Summit on National Integration, Peace and Security.

