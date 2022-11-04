NPC assures Oyo residents of credible 2023 census

By Oluwatoyin Malik
THE Federal Commissioner of the National Population Commission (NPC) in Oyo State, Dr Eyitayo Oyetunji, has assured residents of the state of a credible census in 2023, which will truly reflect the number of people living in the state.

Dr Oyetunji stated this during a press briefing where he made available the portal through which those interested in working for the commission during the census can apply.

He said with the portal, www.2023censusadhocrecruitment.nationalpopulation.gov.ng, the commission is making the recruitment drive transparent and ensure that only qualified candidates are employed by the NPC for the exercise.

He added that the commission had earlier launched the e-recruitment portal for the conduct of the 2022 trial census, which was a huge success, “and this has laid the ground work for the success of the forthcoming census.”

The Oyo NPC boss, therefore, charged interested candidates to go to the portal to apply for the positions they are interested in, adding that the number of those recruited would be determined by the number of workers needed in each local government area.

He said applying for any position is free of charging, while urging prospective candidates to be wary of those who might be asking them for money to assist them with the application.

