The National Association of Seadogs (NAS), Jolly Rogers Deck, has urged the African Union (AU) to promptly work on harnessing the immense potential of Africa’s significant youth population, transforming it into a demographic dividend.

The group emphasised that the AU should ensure African nations recognise the critical importance of incorporating youth voices in all decision-making processes and national governance.

Mr. Olufemi Adesope, the leader of NAS, Jolly Rogers Deck, conveyed this message in a statement commemorating this year’s International Day of Democracy.

The Seadogs emphasised the need for governments to prioritise education and mentorship, empowering the upcoming generation of leaders.

NAS highlighted the importance of optimising Africa’s vast population by equipping young people, students, and youths with the essential skills and knowledge necessary for thriving in a democratic society.

The group stressed the imperative of implementing the right to access qualitative and publicly funded education, as enshrined in Chapter 4 of the Nigerian constitution, and ensuring freedom of expression and association, as outlined in the Nigerian Freedom of Information Act.

The group emphasised the necessity of empowering youth and affording them opportunities to express their opinions within the political space and decision-making processes.

NAS, also known as Pyrates Confraternity, described youths as beacons of society and urged their substantial inclusion in governance.

Regarding the Oyo State government, the group urged Governor Seyi Makinde to take tangible actions to mitigate the challenges of school dropouts, child and street hawking, and girl-child abuse across the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

God said you must not marry more wives, Gbile Akanni warns new Soun of Ogbomosho





Founder of Peace House, Bro Gbile Akanni has sent a stern warning to the newly installed Soun of…

How Nigeria can work again, Adebanjo, others speak

Some of the critical issues that engaged the leaders, one of whom was among…

We’ve not lifted visa ban on Nigeria — UAE

The United Arab Emirates has contradicted claims by the Nigerian government that it is to lift a year-long visa ban on…

Five ways to cope with September floods

September is the month for heavy rainfall. Already, there are alerts from government agencies on likely flooding between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Kim Oprah predicts top 3 finalists

Evicted Big Brother Naija house guest, Kim Oprah has predicted the finalists for the ongoing ‘All Stars’ edition of…

LALIGA unveils vision for Africa, introduces new managing director

LALIGA, the world-renowned Spanish football league, took a significant stride towards its commitment to Africa by…