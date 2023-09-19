The women wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Women in Akoko North-East and Akoko North-West Federal Constituency on Tuesday converged on Ikare Akoko, protesting against the marginalisation of women in political representation in the constituency.

The women who converged as early as 8 am, blocked the main road leading to the palace of the town’s monarch, Oba Akadiri Momoh, were armed with placards of various inscriptions, saying, it’s high time women are given the opportunity to represent the federal constituency at the House of Representatives.

Among inscriptions on their displayed placards are “APC Akoko North-East Women Say No to Gender imbalance in political representation.,” “Akoko women say we need women for Reps 2023. Give women a chance.” Ilepa women say We want women for the post of House of Representative, among others.

Leading the group of women to the palace, Mrs. Olokunmi Taiwo, noted that women are being marginalized in terms of sharing elective positions in the state.

She pleaded with the first-class monarch and other traditional rulers in the federal constituency to support their crusade in giving rooms to women to occupy the House of Representatives seat in the forthcoming bye-election coming up in Akoko North-West/Akoko North-East Federal Constituency.

Olokunmi, who appealed to the traditional heads to support the choice of a woman for the House of Representatives, said discriminating against women in politics does not promote gender equality and suffer politically.

“We have come to appeal to you to support us women in our desire to have a woman representing us, Akoko North-East/Akoko North-West Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives in the coming bye-election.

“We have been supporting men since the inception of our state, so we want a woman to represent us now that the seat is vacant.

“The candidate we are going to present will also perform better than her predecessors,” Mrs. Olokunmi said.

Responding on behalf of Olukare, Chief Bakare Razaq, the Oshodi of Ikare assured the protesting women that when the time comes they would support their agitation.

He said he was impressed that women are coming to participate in active politics in the constituency.





In her comment, another woman leader, Mrs. Adesina Idayat explained that the protest became necessary because a number of men had started declaring interest in the vacant House of Representatives seat.

She said they decided to approach the traditional ruler about their desire to allow a woman to represent the Federal Constituency at the National Assembly.

