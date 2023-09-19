The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has pledged to take measures beyond demolishing all illegal structures to enforce massive arrests of those violating the Abuja Masterplan.

Muktar Galadima, the Director of the Department of Development Control, shared this information on Tuesday during a cleanup exercise in Abuja.

Galadima addressed the press after a series of enforcement operations in locations such as Asokoro and Maitama, revealing the Administration’s plans to sustain the cleanup exercise until all the problematic areas in the territory are cleared.

He emphasised that the administration will focus on addressing “all those dark spots that we believe constitute security threats as well as hygienic problems.”

“The cleanup is an ongoing exercise because there’s a lot of negativity associated with the FCT, especially Abuja. We aim to change that perception. We want to sanitise and clean the city to make it the capital city of our dreams,” Galadima stated.

“We will also revisit the issue of monthly sanitation. So far, we have visited Kabusa junction, Galadimawa runabout, Suncity, and the Ring Road two corridor.”

“We are covering various parts of the city. We will certainly revisit Ruga. This time, once we clear, we will arrest those violating the Abuja Masterplan.”

Earlier, the enforcement team led by the Director of Development Control had demolished a building in a highbrow area of Asokoro that was alleged to have been constructed in violation of approved building plans. The owners presented a court judgement, which temporarily halted the FCTA from removing the structure.

In response to the court judgement, Galadima explained that the owners had been provided adequate notice and that the FCTA would consult the Legal Secretariat for appropriate guidance on the next steps.

He highlighted that apart from the building violating approved plans, it had been abandoned for a long time and was being used as a safe haven for criminals—an issue strongly condemned by the administration.

“The building is abandoned and harbouring criminals. Towards the end of the last administration, the former minister was there for the same reason. We issued them a removal notice.”





“That’s why, recently, the new minister has also started dealing with abandoned structures. That’s why we moved in to remove that structure and make room.

However, during the operation, the owners of the property presented a court judgement prohibiting the FCT administration from interfering with the property.”

“By examining the building, you’ll notice several markings, indicating adequate notice to the owners. As a responsible citizen, I halted the action and consulted the FCT Legal Secretariat regarding the court judgement to confirm if there was any appeal. The owners should be adequately informed. After that, I will determine the next steps.”

Regarding the approval claimed by the building owner, Galadima stated that it was untrue, emphasizing that the structure did not align with the approved plans.

“What was approved for that area is purely a low-density residential area, mainly consisting of duplexes with one or two suspended floors.”

“But the structure in question is a massive one with luxury apartments, possibly intended to be a hotel. There was no approval for such Although they were granted approval for a duplex, they did not construct it according to the approval.”

“I also observed in the file that when our officers attempted enforcement during the early stages of development, they were ridiculed and chased off the site. Hence, what the woman was saying was likely out of context or frustration.”

When asked if the department would proceed with the demolition with consent from the Legal Secretariat, Galadima affirmed, “It will come down. In the FCT administration, developments adhere to the provisions of the law and the Abuja master plan. If we say we haven’t approved your development and you go ahead to build it and you even contest it, once they give the go-ahead, we’ll proceed.”

