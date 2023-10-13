The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, has said that in an effort to boost food production in the country, the federal government is determined to give a 50 percent subsidy to wheat farmers across the country.

The Minister disclosed that in the next 4 to 5 years with the programs set out, Nigeria would completely stop importations of wheat seeds and be self-sufficient with the local production that would enhance food production and food security.

Making the assertion on Friday, the Minister, during a working visit to Kano to supervise the wheat seeds production, added that President Tinubu’s renewed agenda was aimed at making sure that Nigeria secured food production starting from November, with wheat farming taking tool in the dry season farming.

He then maintained that the Federal government is making efforts in having enough seeds that would cover the 70,000 hectares provided for wheat farming, saying they are producing locally foundation, and breeder seeds for the farmers.

He stated that the Federal government’s plan is to secure the Nation’s food production and be self-sufficient, aimed at putting a halt to the importation of seeds.

Kyari expressed satisfaction with the local wheat seeds production which he described as the vital components of that farming.

According to him, Jigawa State has shown a lot of interest in weeds farming by providing 40,000 Hectares closing on the 70,000 Hectares set aside by the Federal Government to achieve this year.

During his visit to Kano, the Minister was at the National Wheat Council Warehouses at Sharada and also visited AA Albasu Grain Company, With Alyumna Seeds Production Company.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE