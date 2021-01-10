How we are changing the face of Nigerian fashion, entertainment —Hotbillz

With the entertainment industry changing at such a fast pace, there’s a constant need to build newer and better structures. Hotbillz Empire, a media, entertainment and fashion company, is poised to be an integral part of that structure and effect change to match up to global standards.

Founded in 2017 by a Nigerian businessman and entertainment mogul, Ebuka Matthew Igbokwe also know as Hotbillz, the company’s core mission is to help talents grow and excel in a highly stringent entertainment and fashion industry making them world-class.

According to Hotbillz, back in the day, prominent artists used to receive about N1million for deals, but the story is different now. “Those who could not afford houses initially are now house owners. Things are better-organised, but there is still room for improvement. We still have ownership and copyright issues, but all that is changing and we are indeed on course to lead the charge,” he said.

Igbokwe further explained, “What we offer at Hotbillz is second to none. Through our experience and expertise, we can take talent from ground zero to the stratosphere of his or her dream. In terms of infrastructure, we provide training facilities to coach artists in the areas of sounds and presentation.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

As Nigeria Enters The New Year, More People Die Of COVID-19

Last week, Nigeria recorded 55 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest in over four months, Tribune Online analysis reveals. According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded more deaths than last week was the 59 deaths reported in the 32nd week of the pandemic (August 2 – August 8)…

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Nigeria End Of January — PTF

NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this month. Aliyu made the disclosure as a guest on ARISE News, on Sunday. Upon receipt of the vaccines, Aliyu said vaccination of the public, especially those that are vulnerable, the elderly…

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters In Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Wednesday…