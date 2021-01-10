Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion elects Fabuluje, Uzochukwu as bishops

THE primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Archbishop Henry Ndukuba, has announced Venerable Oluwagbemiro Fabuluje and Venerable Obiora Uzochukwu as new bishops-elect of Oke Osun Diocese and Diocese of Mbamili, Anambra State.

This is one of the highlights of the just concluded annual House of Bishops’ retreat of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, held at the Ibru International Ecumenical Centre, Agbahra Ottor, Delta State.

The house of bishops at its Episcopal synod announced the elevation of Venerable Fabuluje, Provost of Osun Diocese, as the new elected bishop of Oke Osun Diocese, to replace the late Bishop Folusho Taiwo.

While Venerable Uzochukwu, who is the Sub-Dean of All Saints’ Cathedral, Onitsha, (Diocese on the Niger) was named the new elected bishop of the Diocese of Mbamili.

The communion also congratulated the newly elected bishops and prayed for them as they assumed their new offices.

