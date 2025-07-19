Enjoying great marriage through emotional intelligence

THE importance of emotional intelligence (EI) in marriage, as a critical factor of engagement for enjoying a great marriage, cannot be overemphasised. Since I became exposed to the subject of emotional intelligence, I have come to believe that it’s a necessity for minimising conflicts and conflict resolution in marriage. If couples embrace emotional intelligence, I strongly believe that the rate of divorce will be on the decrease and steeply too. Therefore, I am using this write-up to let us reason together about what emotional intelligence is about, in terms of definition, traits, types or branches, benefits, and ways of improving it levels.

What is emotional intelligence?

Let me start this by saying that emotional intelligence is not a talent—something you are naturally endowed with something one can describe as if you have it, you have it, and if you don’t have it, you don’t have it. Rather, it’s better understood as a skill that can be learnt, and is better learnt at a very early

stage or age in life. In my research about emotional intelligence, I discovered that it’s a course or knowledge that taught at the higher educational level by institutions, i.e., at the second-degree level. However, I strongly believe it should be taught from a childhood level, using the right strategies. This is because it’s the heartbeat of all relationships, including and especially marriage.

Therefore, understanding emotional intelligence will make enjoying a great marriage an easy task for couples. Through it, marriage will move from the level of endurance to that of enjoyment. Nobody wants to do away with what he or she is enjoying. It’s one of the high points in breaking habits.

Emotional intelligence is the ability to manage both your own emotions and understand those of others around you. That is, the ability to perceive, interpret, demonstrate, control, evaluate, and use emotions to communicate with and relate to others effectively and constructively. This means that you have mastery in managing the emotions of anger, excitement, sadness, joy, etc., both in your life and in others.

For instance, as an emotionally intelligent person, you are sensitive to the mood of others and are open to the possibilities of what else could be going on with them beyond what is visible on the surface. You know that what we manifest as individuals has underlying factors. For instance, you know that anger could be masking an emotion or sadness, unrealised desire(s). This helps one to function better in relationships, especially in marriage, which is the most unique. You cannot easily do away with it, unlike others. The consequences could be grave and have always been grave from life realities.

Emotional intelligence has levels of high, low, or poor. In essence, a married spouse can be poor, low, or high on this scale.

Traits of emotional intelligence

Lack of emotional intelligence revolves around the following:

•Outright dismissal of emotions, points of view, or opinions of others in decision making. What others feel, especially your spouse, does not matter. You don’t give a damn, or you are careless about his or her opinion. You can’t do that in marriage and get away with it. A breaking point will erupt sometime, somehow. That’s why you see a marriage of 30, 40, 50 years collapsing like a pack of cards. A victim of this type of marriage will only be enduring instead of enjoying it. Thus, a thunderbolt is released when the breaking point of endurance is reached.

•Lack of empathy for the feelings or emotions of others. You take the feelings of others, especially your spouse, as an attention-seeking act or display, or even as a melodrama. This is one reason many marriages end up in bad shape, making your spouse disappear or bolt away. It endangers a marriage.

•Lack of recognition and consideration for the points of view of others, especially your spouse. It blinds you to the fact that others should have their say, and at times, their way, too, in any discussion. I believe it’s one of the reasons for a Yoruba saying, “You don’t kill a dog because of barking” (A ki ti tori gbigbo pa aja). It’s a lack of emotional intelligence that makes one feel others shouldn’t have a say or have a considered opinion on matters or issues under discussion. Like someone said recently about a family issue, “I carry the children along by informing them, and not necessarily to ask for their opinion or permission”. Little wonder the matter has become a legal battle.

•Feelings of rejection, disrespect, dejection, etc., don’t bother a person who is lacking in emotional intelligence. It’s a non-issue of recognition at all for him or her. Your spouse is saying what you did was disrespectful, yet you keep explaining why you did it, instead of apologising, and making necessary amends.

High emotional intelligence

•Open and respectful conversation with others.

•Find a middle-of-the-road point of agreement on issues. It embraces the saying that “Life is a give and take thing.” You learn to bend backwards. You win some, and you lose some.

•Consider all options available without being selfish. Consideration is for the good of all and not self. The overall purpose or goal involved is what matters most to a highly emotionally intelligent person in decision making.

•Don’t make others appear foolish or insane in their suggestions and contributions to issues under discussion. We don’t see issues the same way most of the time. Allowance is made for all shades of opinions without pulling down anyone, or attacking his or her personality, like my son would say.

•Be swift to apologise when others are displeased with your perception of their actions, their opinions, and their contributions. Apologising is not a sign of weakness, but of maturity in the scale of emotional intelligence.

Low Emotional Intelligence

•Regular emotional outbursts, which are usually out of proportion to issues. It’s better likened to “Killing a fly with a sledgehammer.” It’s a thunderbolt approach to dealing with people in one’s circle of relationships. Like a husband deserting the home because of a perceived insult from his wife or vice versa. What a manifestation of low emotional intelligence.

•Magnifying your feelings above those of others or your

spouse. It’s your feelings of anger, sadness, etc., that must determine the direction of the decision. It’s your needs that should be considered first in the family budget, come what may.

•Difficulty in accommodating the feelings of others or your spouse in the scheme of things.

•Becoming argumentative on every issue under discussion

You just must argue your way through to prove your point. This is an attitude of avoiding accepting responsibility or owning up to something, especially a wrong step or decision deserving an apology.

