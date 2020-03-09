How to set and achieve goals in 2020 and beyond

A few years ago, I met with a young man who believes he’s destined to be great and successful. He believes and that’s all. There are too far many people today who believe that they are on earth to be great, but they do not know how to set goals and achieve them. They go to bed and wake up every-day wishing for success and greatness, but little do they know that success and greatness do not respond to wishful thinking; success and greatness only respond to smart-goal-setting!

Today, I am teaching you on how to set goals and what you need to do to undoubtedly achieve them. This is very important, if you truly want to become successful and great in life. I am going to show you in synopsis some of the critical steps you will need to take when you want to set and achieve any goal you can imagine for yourself. As Napoleon Hill said, “whatever the mind of man can conceive and believe, it can achieve.” On the condition that it can enter your mind and you know how to set and achieve goals, it can be achieved.

The first thing you need to do is decide exactly what you want in each area of your life and then write it down in clear, specific language. Writing your goals on paper moves you into three per cent of adults today. This should let you know that only a few people do write down their goals. What you have not written down hardly can get done. This is one of the major reasons you haven’t been much productive over the years. For some decades now, writing down my goals has helped me a great deal to achieve results in every area of my life.

Also, learn to set deadline on your goal; if necessary, set sub-deadlines so that you can always measure how well you are doing and how fast you are moving toward what is most important to you. Saying that “I will build a house” is not a goal. It is just an open-ended statement, not a goal. Until you attach a deadline to it, you don’t call it a goal. True goals always have deadlines! This is a goal: I will start to build a house in the month of March, 2024. After this step, go ahead and break it down into things you will need to do daily that will help you achieve your mentioned-goal of building a house in the month of March, 2024.

Going further, identify all the problems and obstacles that stand between you and your goal. What are the problems and obstacles standing between you and your goal of building a house? Select the biggest obstacle or roadblock and make a plan to deal with it or remove as soon as possible. Remember, the problem you cannot identify, you cannot solve. If the biggest problem is money, then go ahead and make a plan to deal with it. There is no money problem that does not have a solution. This is one of the reasons why you need in your life those who know what you do not know. There is no wisdom in living your life alone. Remember, no lone-ranger will make it big in life!

What’s the next thing you need to do? Go ahead and identify the relevant-people, groups, and organizations whose help or cooperation you will require to achieve your goal. Determine how they will be rewarded by helping you. Anyone who wants to achieve large and big goals must have the help and support of many other relevant-people. Who are they? Buddy, do not forget this reality: large and big goals cannot be achieved alone. If you can achieve it alone, then your goal is a very tiny and little one. When I see anyone who says he or she can succeed alone, then I know I am looking at someone who is leading a very little and small life!

Also, go ahead and identify additional knowledge and skills that you will need to achieve your goal. Les Brown said, “to achieve something you have never achieved before, you must become someone you have never been before.” Select one skill that can help you the most in the achievement of your biggest goal, and make a plan to acquire that skill as soon as possible. This will forever change your life! No one truly achieves a goal without being changed into another man or woman.

What is the next thing you need to do? Take the answers to all the earlier mentioned points and organize them into a plan of action. Make a list of every step that you will have to take to achieve your goal. Organize the list by priority and sequence. Organize parallel activities and sequential activities. Put timelines on each part of your plan. Commit the entire plan to writing and review it regularly. Henry Ford said, “Any goal can be achieved if you break it down into enough small parts.”

What are you waiting for, sweetheart? Take action on your plan immediately! Do not spend all your years on earth analyzing what you want to do. Do not wait forever for the right time to start, for the right time will never come. Go ahead and do something every-day that moves you in the direction of your most important goal. Never miss a day. Remember what Robert Schuller said, “By the yard, it’s hard; but inch by inch, anything’s a cinch.”

Lastly, resolve today no matter what you are doing at the moment, to develop absolute clarity about your objectives in every part of your life. You cannot hit a target that you cannot see. The greater clarity you develop with regard to your goals and objectives, the more rapidly you will accomplish them. You will eventually become unstoppable. Till I come your way again next week Monday, see you where productive leaders are found!

