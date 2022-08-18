How to prevent hair breakage

We all love and desire healthy hair but there are certain things we do consciously or unconsciously that tamper with the growth of our hair, one of which is hair breakage.

Hair breakage happens when the shafts of one’s hair break, resulting in split ends and shorter hair strands. Your hair is breaking when you notice little pieces of hair, usually fragments in your sink or floor when you brush or comb through your hair.

According to carolsdaughter.com, a major cause, if not the main cause of hair breakage is how we style our hair. Things like aggressive brushing and combing, sleeping on wet hair or rough fabrics that create friction, constantly pulling our hair strands into styles that are too tight, and heat styling are all some of the main reasons why hair breaks.

Another source of hair breakage is styling that do not allow for regular washing, as this can make your scalp itchier. It’s not the protective style itself that’s the problem; it’s that scratching your itchy scalp can cause hair breakage near the root.

It is possible to put an end to hair breakage if one is currently experiencing it through changes in hair products and the hair styling process. It’s however best to prevent one’s hair from experiencing breakage and below are tips to help prevent hair breakage.

1. Ensure your hair is moisturized

One of the main reasons for hair breakage could be the lack of required moisture in our hair. Adequate application of moisture into the hair will go a long way in preventing hair breakage. Your hair is your crown and should be treated with the care it deserves.

2. Treat split ends early

It is normal for the ends of the hair to get weak after a period of time. This is referred to as split ends, however, neglecting these split ends can tamper with your hair growth. Whenever you notice split ends, be sure to use a nourishing leave-in conditioner that helps smooth and seal split ends right after you detangle your hair or observe your wash day.

3. Make use of pre-wash moisturizer

Your hair doesn’t only require moisturizer after washing, it is also healthy to apply moisturizer into your hair before you wash it.

To further prevent your hair from breaking, you should apply your hair moisturizer on your wash day by saturating your hair strands with a rich conditioner and allowing it sit for about 10 minutes before commencing washing your hair with shampoo.

Direct application of shampoo on your hair without sectioning it into big braids can make your hair get tangled especially for individuals keeping natural hair. When your hair gets tangled, the chances of experiencing hair breakage are quite high. So, when your wash day comes around, try putting your hair into big braids and then shampooing to cut down on tangles, which can lead to breakage.

5. Avoid the use of heat as much as possible

The use of heat on the hair is another factor that leads to hair breakage. So to prevent your hair from breaking, you need to avoid the use of heat or minimize it to the barest minimum. Regular application of heat on your hair affects your hair strands in the long run, so, do your best to keep your hair from heat.

6. Shampoo correctly

Before you purchase your shampoo at the mall or store, ensure you check that it is sulfate free. It is also worthy to note that shampoos should only be applied to the scalp and not to the hair shafts. While you may have excess product buildup on your strands, the majority of it will be on your scalp. By the time you begin to wash the shampoo off your scalp, any dirt on your hair strands will also have been washed away during the process. You can have healthy hair that is the envy of everyone if you’re willing to put in the time, resources and care your hair requires.

