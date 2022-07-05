Important tips for transitioning to natural hair from relaxed hair

What are the tips to note while transitioning to natural hair?
-
Be well informed and give things time
-
Get right into it
-
Give yourself time to adjust to the change
-
Consult a specialist
Speak with a specialist on how to care for your hair with regards to washing, detangling, trimming (if need be), and others including the appropriate tools to use. The right tools and approach matter when you’re taking care of your hair. The wrong tools and methods could endanger your hair and stifle its growth. You definitely don’t want to apply heat on your hair, use a towel to mop your hair after washing, or use a tail comb for your hair.
-
Befriend water and eat right
Now, more than ever before, you need to drink more water. Drinking water is good for the health of your hair. Also applying water minimally to your hair will help you with the texture and growth of the hair. The reason is because your hair is transitioning and the texture would definitely not remain the same. There’s the possibility of your hair taking a dry texture as it transitions into natural hair.
-
Massage your scalp
Massaging your scalp with oils prescribed by your hair specialist would help with blood circulation. It’s a good thing for the growth and health of your hair when you massage your scalp.
-
Avoid undue pressure on your hair
Avoid manipulative hairstyles that would put undue pressure on your hair, most importantly your scalp. Wearing protective hairstyles would also help. You can wear wigs, corn rows, twists, braids. These would help you transition easily. Just endeavour to massage your scalp and feed your hair with water.
-
Have conversations with people