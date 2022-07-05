Important tips for transitioning to natural hair from relaxed hair

The first challenge you’d probably face in transitioning from relaxed hair to natural hair is deciding to! Transitioning entails allowing natural curls to manifest while stopping the use of chemicals to straighten your hair. This is not exactly an easy decision to make. However, there are things to do before you transition to natural hair.

What are the tips to note while transitioning to natural hair?



Be well informed and give things time



Before you take the big step, you may be faced with indecision. It is therefore important to be double sure that it is step you are ready and prepared to do. Seek advice from a natural hair specialist on what to know about the process of transitioning. Endeavour to get all the basic information you need about the new form your hair will take and the effects that come with it.

Some of the effects are: your hair will not be as laid back as it used to be. Manipulation of your hair would no longer come easy. Detangling your hair would be more stressful as your curls start taking position. These are few of many other things that would come from this one act of transitioning from relaxed hair to natural hair.

There are other things you get to know when you seek advice from a specialist. You get to understand how to take care of your hair at every stage; the products and the tools to avoid; the products to use; method of washing and rinsing that would be suitable.

Other things to note are the method of styling, hairstyles to help with the process are among the things that the specialist has to tell you in order to keep you informed.

Get right into it



Once you’re really sure that you’re ready for the change, waste no more time and get right into it. You could cut your hair. And if you’re not comfortable with that, you could leave your hair the way it is without adding anymore chemicals to relax it, and do well to trim the tip of your hair occasionally till it completely transitions to natural hair. So, get right into and embrace everything the process has to offer.

Give yourself time to adjust to the change



There’s the tendency to get really anxious while anticipating that big change. You know that the length, volume, health, the curls and other attributes that your natural hair could possess would make you feel good and also attract compliments that would make you blush and feel a sense of pride. You can’t wait.