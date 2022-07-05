Important tips for transitioning to natural hair from relaxed hair

Latest News
By Eunice Olaleye
The first challenge you’d probably face in transitioning from relaxed hair to natural hair is deciding to! Transitioning entails allowing natural curls to manifest while stopping the use of chemicals to straighten your hair. This is not exactly an easy decision to make. However, there are things to do before you transition to natural hair.  

What are the tips to note while transitioning to natural hair?

 

  • Be well informed and give things time

Before you take the big step, you may be faced with indecision.  It is therefore important to be double sure that it is step you are ready and prepared to do. Seek advice from a natural hair specialist on what to know about the process of transitioning. Endeavour to get all the basic information you need about the new form your hair will take and the effects that come with it.
Some of the effects are: your hair will not be as laid back as it used to be. Manipulation of your hair would no longer come easy. Detangling your hair would be more stressful as your curls start taking position. These are few of many other things that would come from this one act of transitioning from relaxed hair to natural hair.
There are other things you get to know when you seek advice from a specialist. You get to understand how to take care of your hair at every stage; the products and the tools to avoid; the products to use; method of washing and rinsing that would be suitable.
Other things to note are the method of styling, hairstyles to help with the process are among the things that the specialist has to tell you in order to keep you informed.

  • Get right into it

Once you’re really sure that you’re ready for the change, waste no more time and get right into it. You could cut your hair. And if you’re not comfortable with that, you could leave your hair the way it is without adding anymore chemicals to relax it, and do well to trim the tip of your hair occasionally till it completely transitions to natural hair. So, get right into and embrace everything the process has to offer.

  • Give yourself time to adjust to the change

There’s the tendency to get really anxious while anticipating that big change. You know that the length, volume, health, the curls and other attributes that your natural hair could possess would make you feel good and also attract compliments that would make you blush and feel a sense of pride. You can’t wait.
for when you will be asked, “What do you do to maintain your hair that makes it so attractive?” and you would answer “Oh, nothing much, I just drink water!”
If you’re not careful you might start excessively worrying about how healthy another person’s natural hair is as compared to yours. Then you may start beating yourself up for transitioning to natural hair in the first place. But give it time, and things will add up.

  • Consult a specialist

Speak with a specialist on how to care for your hair with regards to washing, detangling, trimming (if need be), and others including the appropriate tools to use. The right tools and approach matter when you’re taking care of your hair. The wrong tools and methods could endanger your hair and stifle its growth. You definitely don’t want to apply heat on your hair, use a towel to mop your hair after washing, or use a tail comb for your hair.

  • Befriend water and eat right

Now, more than ever before, you need to drink more water. Drinking water is good for the health of your hair. Also applying water minimally to your hair will help you with the texture and growth of the hair. The reason is because your hair is transitioning and the texture would definitely not remain the same. There’s the possibility of your hair taking a dry texture as it transitions into natural hair.

  • Massage your scalp

Massaging your scalp with oils prescribed by your hair specialist would help with blood circulation. It’s a good thing for the growth and health of your hair when you massage your scalp.

  • Avoid undue pressure on your hair

Avoid manipulative hairstyles that would put undue pressure on your hair, most importantly your scalp. Wearing protective hairstyles would also help. You can wear wigs, corn rows, twists, braids. These would help you transition easily. Just endeavour to massage your scalp and feed your hair with water.

  • Have conversations with people

Talk with people who have done it or are at it. It will make you feel better knowing that  you’re not alone. Yes, you could also join a community that helps you to be intentional about your hair, and gives you access to information on how to cater for the needs of your natural hair.

You might also like
Latest News

Reactions as Governor Dapo Abiodun visits Tinubu in France

Latest News

Suspected thugs attack PDP supporters, injure many in Kogi

Latest News

Bauchi assembly crisis worsens as hoodlums attack members, vandalise vehicles,…

Top News

Lagos residents consume N4.5bn food daily —Sanwo-Olu

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More