How to make the bush burn without getting consumed (I)

A few years ago, I taught consistently for a few months on this life-changing topic (how to make the bush burn without getting consumed) and words cannot describe its progressive impact on those who were able to sit under those presentations of mine. Correspondingly, a few days ago, as an effect of the ongoing lockdown in Nigeria, I was live on Facebook, speaking on the same subject and it was very awesome.

Buddy, if you are yet to become my friend on Facebook, do search for me and let us start building a robust-relationship. Remember, in this day and time, relationship is everything. To succeed in every aspect of life, you cannot afford not to have relevant people in your life. This is not debatable. I do hope you understand what I am saying here.

Furthermore, a few days ago, my latest book, “THRIVING IN FAMINE” went live on Amazon! It is my 10th book and unarguably my best. You can go on Amazon to get a copy. I have deliberately made it very cheap so that you can be able to afford it. A copy is just 4.99$! The book is going to show you how you will be able to thrive amidst famine. It is a very easy to understand book that will change your life forever! After getting a copy and reading through it, do get back to me on how the book ends up helping you.

Back to today’s business, I am touching on something that will transform your life, business and leadership forever! It will open your eyes to what you will need to do in order to be able to attract your target audience—those who have the kind of money you are looking for in business. Remember, you are not in business for everyone. You are only in business for those who have the kind of money you are looking for. I have taught you on this before, but it is worth mentioning here again.

You will agree with me that your target audience is the busy type. It is not cheap to get their attention, let alone patronizing you. So as a businessman, the first thing you need to do is to understand how to creatively get their attention. It is not cheap, but it is not impossible. How then can you do that? This is the reason for this non-negotiable-article.

To get the attention of your target audience, you will need to learn how to keep creating great sights! Creating great sights means to always exceed expectations. To create great sights is to always wow your prospective clients. To create great sights is to keep doing unusual things that will get the attention of those you are trying to attract to your side. This is what it means to make the bush to burn without getting consumed!

I am speaking in a context of the face of your business. I am speaking within the context of your own looks. I am speaking in a context of the external appearance of every proposal that walks out of your office to the offices of your prospective clients. These are crucial issues that will determine your success in business post COVID-19. If you need some help on the issues I am raising today, you may need to get in touch with me. Helping you to install to your business what I am sharing today will certainly increase your income by at least 70 per cent!

Does the face your business wears create a great sight? Does it make people to always “turn aside to see” what you are doing? If the face of your business is not creating a great sight, then you are yet to be in business for those who can afford to give you the kind of money you are looking for. To attract high-finances, you may need to change the face of your business. This is very important.

Also, your own appearance is very important. You need to start looking like the kind of people you are trying to attract. You can’t appear as a pauper and think that you will be able to attract men and women of substance. It does not work that way. You may need to change some of the clothes you are wearing and some of your shoes, too. You may need to change your wrist-watches too. You cannot afford to appear as someone who has a problem, because when you look as someone who has a problem, how are your prospective clients going to be able to trust you to solve problems for them.

How about your proposals? There are many companies today who are still using ancient materials to package their proposals. The world left that phase long ago! If you are still doing “spiral binding” in a context of your proposals in this day and time, then you don’t understand what I am sharing here yet. If you need some help in this area, you may need to get in touch with me. This will change your business forever!

To sum up this piece for today, if your own bush has both been burning and getting consumed, then you are the reason why high profile people haven’t been turning aside to see what you are doing in your company. It means you have been running a usual business. You have been running an unadventurous business. You need to start creating great sights in your company and I can assure you that your income is going to increase by at least 70 per cent. Till I come back here next week Monday—for the second part of this crucial article, see you, where great leaders are found!

