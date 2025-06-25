How to choose the best school for your child in 2025

Choosing the best school for your child is one of the most important decisions you will make as a parent. It affects not only their academic growth but also their social life, values, and future success. But with so many options: public, private, international, religious, and boarding schools, it can be hard to know where to start.

This article contains the most important steps to help you choose the right school for your child in Nigeria or anywhere else.

1. Know Your Child’s Needs

The first step to finding the best school for your child is knowing who your child is. Every child is different. Some children learn best through visual tools, while others prefer hands-on experiences.

Some thrive in quiet, structured classrooms, while others need more space to express themselves. Look at your child’s learning style, interests, strengths, weaknesses, and personality. For example, if your child struggles with large crowds, a smaller school might be better than a big one with large class sizes.

2. Decide on the Type of School You Want

Next, consider what kind of school aligns with your values and goals. Do you prefer a faith-based school that promotes spiritual growth? Or do you want a school that focuses heavily on science, technology, or the arts?

Maybe you want a school that encourages sports or leadership? Each school has its pros and cons. Research each type and see what fits your family and budget best.

READ ALSO: 7 Reasons You Should Consider Homeschooling Your Child

3. Check the Curriculum and Learning Approach

The curriculum is like the heart of the school. In Nigeria, many schools use the Nigerian curriculum (WAEC/NECO), British curriculum (IGCSE), American curriculum, or a mix of two.

Ask how the school teaches core subjects like Maths, English, and Science. A good school doesn’t just teach to pass exams, it teaches children how to think, solve problems, and communicate clearly. Make sure the school’s learning approach matches your child’s pace and needs.

4. Investigate the Teachers and Leadership

A school is only as good as its teachers. Find out if the teachers are qualified and passionate about teaching. Great teachers care about their students and create a safe and fun classroom. Also, look into the school leadership, visit the school, and talk to other parents if possible.

5. Consider Class Size and Student-Teacher Ratio

Smaller class sizes usually mean more attention for each child. In schools where classes are too large, children can get lost in the crowd, especially if they need extra help. Ask about how many students are in each class and how many teachers or assistants support learning. The best school for your child is one where they won’t be overlooked.

6. Look at Facilities and Safety

Does the school have clean classrooms, working toilets, libraries, science labs, and safe playgrounds? Are there enough chairs, tables, and learning materials? Check the school’s safety measures too. A good school should have a fence, security staff, and proper emergency plans. Your child should feel safe, supported, and excited to go to school every day.

7. Ask About Extracurricular Activities

Education is more than books. The best schools help children discover their talents and hobbies through sports, clubs, music, dance, drama, art, and more. Ask what kind of extracurricular activities are available. These activities build confidence, teamwork, and leadership skills.

8. Check the School’s Reputation and Results

A school’s past performance can say a lot about what to expect. Look at their WAEC or NECO results over the past few years. Also, ask about their university admission rate if your child is in secondary school.

Talk to parents whose children attend the school, and read online reviews if available. A school with a good reputation usually earns it by producing well-rounded, successful students.

9. Location and Transportation

How far is the school from your home? Will your child walk, take a bus, or need to be driven? Long distances can cause stress and tiredness, especially for younger children. Make sure the school’s location works well with your daily schedule and your child’s comfort.

10. Know the Costs and Budget Wisely



Education is an investment. While every parent wants the best school for their child, it must also be affordable and sustainable.

Ask about tuition fees, books, uniforms, meals, transport, and hidden charges. Some schools may offer scholarships or sibling discounts. Choose a school you can commit to financially without pressure.

Choosing the best school for your child isn’t about picking the most expensive or most popular one; it’s about choosing a place where your child can learn, grow, and thrive.