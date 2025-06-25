7 Nigerian markets to get Ankara that slays

If you’re getting ready for an Owambe, wedding, naming ceremony, or church thanksgiving, you already know your outfit must speak. Ankara is a lifestyle, a fashion statement, and a way of reminding the world where you’re from.

To help you shop smart, here are the top Nigerian markets for beautiful and affordable Ankara.

1. Oshodi Market, Lagos

Oshodi Market is a top stop for both wholesalers and retail buyers. It’s a busy, fast-moving market where you can find thousands of Ankara designs at very affordable prices. The best part is that you can haggle your way into amazing deals if you know how to bargain.

2. Balogun Market, Lagos Island

Just a short drive away from Oshodi is Balogun Market, located on Lagos Island. It is one of Nigeria’s biggest fabric markets. What makes Balogun special is the variety. Whether you’re looking for simple patterns for everyday wear or bold, elegant designs for a wedding, this market has it all. Designers, tailors, and fashion influencers frequently shop here.

3. Gbagi Market, Ibadan

In the heart of Oyo State lies Gbagi Market, known as one of Nigeria’s largest textile markets. It’s a goldmine for fabric lovers. From colourful Ankara to lace and tie-dye prints, the range is wide and budget-friendly. It’s a perfect spot if you want to buy in bulk or explore different styles from Yoruba, Igbo, and Northern traditions.

4. Onitsha Main Market, Anambra

Onitsha Main Market is one of West Africa’s largest markets. Located in Anambra State, it’s the go-to place in the East for everything fashion-related. You’ll find designs you probably won’t see in Lagos. The prices here are also known to be fair, especially for bulk shoppers or those getting ready for big family events.

5. Kurmi Market, Kano

For those in the North, the Kurmi Market in Kano is a trading hub for African fabrics. Here, you’ll find rare hand-woven fabrics, tie-and-dye, batik, and bold Ankara patterns that carry Northern cultural motifs. It’s ideal for those who want something different, cultural, and proudly Nigerian.

6. Wuse Market, Abuja

If you’re based in Abuja, Wuse Market is your best bet. It has a mix of modern and traditional Ankara prints, and the sellers here are used to both elite and everyday buyers. The prices are a little higher than in places like Onitsha or Ibadan, but you’ll find exclusive and well-packaged prints.

7. Ariaria Market, Aba

Lastly, in the East is Aba’s Ariaria Market, often called the “Japan of Africa” because of how much production happens there. Many of the Ankara fabrics sold across Nigeria are either made or distributed from Aba. You’ll get bold, creative prints, including custom designs.

Whether you’re sewing for a party, creating your fashion line, or just adding to your wardrobe, knowing the right Nigerian markets to get Ankara can save you time, money, and stress.