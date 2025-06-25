A situation where governors dispense peanuts to LGs from huge allocations is unlawful, irrational —Niyi Aborisade

Chief Niyi Aborisade is a lawyer, human rights activist, historian, author, and poet. In this interview by KUNLE ODEREMI, he shares his thought on zoning principle, money politics in Nigeria and his plan to contest the governorship election in Oyo State.

Feelers indicate your interest in the Oyo State governorship race in 2027. Why are you trying to dive into the seemingly troubled waters of party politics in Nigeria, as an ardent activist, critic of the establishment in Nigeria?

Indeed, I am not only interested in the governorship of Oyo State, but I am also interested in the progress, welfare, and development of our people in Nigeria. I see it as a calling, a vision and a mission that must be accomplished to liberate my people in Oyo State and Nigeria entirely. I have been a human rights activist for almost four decades now; I have campaigned for basic rights to be equally guaranteed to all without regards to tribe or ethnic group. I have campaigned for a positive change in government and the governed, I have organised series of conferences, meetings, wrote several articles and books on good governance. However, I believe that to make those changes that people desire and to bring that positive transformation, I must be in power in order to deliver the goods that are needed in my state.

It is only a fool that will step into a place where a fool has stepped in before. I have not stepped anywhere. There is real troubled water in politics, particularly in Nigeria but a man with a strong passion, vision and in a mission to rescue his people will not be afraid to step into the murky water in order to cleanse it. A revolutionary must never be in despair. It is my mission to effect a positive change in Oyo State, and we have come with an eight-point agenda that will catapult the state to a higher realm. These include education transformation, adequate health services, Oyo clean waste services, privacy policy, improve social services, encourage small-scale business, adequate State and transportation System, and centralise State IT Services. Under the above headings are the ways we set out to achieve all these laudable programmes with minimum funds and without borrowing. As an Awoist, I remember when General Olusegun Obasanjo lifted the ban on politics in 1978. On that day when the announcement was made, Chief Obafemi Awolowo announced his party, the Unity Party of Nigeria. This was a time when all his colleagues were not prepared, and they started scrambling on how to form a political party. On that day, Chief Awolowo was ready to rule Nigeria, he had everything in place. This I have learnt from Awolowo and so should the mantle of Oyo State governorship fall on me today, I am ready. I am prepared. I will not be like a president who was unable to pick his cabinet for six months.

We have seen some rights and pro-democracy activists go into party politics over the years, yet their impact has not made any significant difference in the area of good governance and putting human face to government policies and programmes, as well as procedures. Isn’t it becoming a case of if you can’t beat them, you have to join them attitude by critics of the establishment?

There are activists, and there are activists. In parenthesis, it takes more than being an activist to be the governor of a state, but it can be a foundation to build on. Having studying the political terrain for so many years, having lived in different countries and studied their political structures and their enduring institutions, having worked closely with the progressives people in this country, I am in a better position to transform our state to a glorious and enviable state. My coming into politics is not with the mindset of ‘if you can’t beat them, join them.’ We have an articulate plan to transform the state to higher level, the very first thing I embarked upon before announcing my candidature is to have a blue print of what we will do in government. Our approach will be totally different from ‘fire brigade style’, which is very common in Nigeria but with a ready-made robust plan as stated that would even cater for the unexpected or sudden problems like flood and food scarcity or famine. During my time, Oyo State will experience unprecedented growth and rapid development. Our Internally generated Revenue (IGR) will increase through agriculture and tourism, and so on.

The issue of power rotation in Oyo State is most contentious, as Oke Ogun and other areas claim they have been consistently marginalised and shortchanged in who becomes governor. Where do you stand on the issue and why, especially on the grounds of equity, fairness and justice?

Power rotation is anti-democracy and it is not in our constitution. ‘Who the cap fits, let them wear it.’ It should not be a matter where you come from but what you can do. We have good people in Oke-Ogun, of course and in every part of Oyo State but the most important thing to me is the welfare of our people. All the good people of Oyo State will be part of our government as I believe that everybody has something to contribute to the progress and the development of the State and we would form an inclusive government if we are elected.

What would you suggest as the minimum standard on who becomes the next governor of the state and why?

The minimum threshold that should become the standard of who becomes the governor of Oyo State should be ‘credibility. He must be someone who has not soiled his fingers in the past and the present politics; a man or woman with an unstained palm, a man who is ready to do the job and take Oyo State to the next level. We do not want a mediocre in Oyo State. We need a man who is ready to live and give his best for his beloved state.

People talk about power brokers, kingmakers and godfathers in politics. What kind of support are you getting from them on your aspiration? Or are you totally independent from those power blocs, whose influence cannot be ignored or underestimated in the Nigerian political arena?

So far, so good, the political elders in Oyo State are solidly behind me. They see me as a firebrand and someone they can trust to change the fortunes of Oyo State to the benefits of everyone. They see me as a revolutionary that they have been waiting for over the years and so they are happy to put their weight behind me. They see me as someone who will bring positive change to Oyo State. They see me as a man of respect and culture.

Virtually all the main opposition parties are in crises. Coupled with this is the whiff of defections in their ranks. What’s your impression on the situation and to what extent has it informed your decision on a platform?

Though the defections of some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders to the All Progressives Congress (APC ) is not good for democracy in the country, the defections are not based on principle. It only shows that some people are afraid of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC ) for the atrocities that they have committed when they are in power. So, they sought a place of refuge where their ‘ sins will be forgiven’ if they can cross there. They are men of easy virtues that have no political ideology whatsoever. They will also run out when the water runs dry where they seek refuge. I am not surprised anyway; they are like chaffs that are driven by winds. Another wind of change will blow soon, and they shall run when no one is pursuing them.

How prepared are you for the challenge of money politics, as many observers claim it is the bane of politics in Nigeria since you are coming from a clime like the United Kingdom, where the issue of ideology is germane in political affiliation?

In our politics of today, there is no one that will not spend money to become even a councillor at a ward level. The application forms of interest of the big parties are too much, and one has to maintain his structure even at the ward level. These are money-consuming. The American politics is also money-consuming but the way they channel the funds is different from the way we do in Nigeria. We must learn to spend moderately. I am not afraid of the big money spenders but we have told our people not to be deceived by those who are moving and bringing money in sacks; they are deceivers. They are trying to lure them with money and they have nothing to offer the state. They are only trying to get elective public offices to loot the treasury. We should guard against those people and say no, to the ‘money bag politicians.’

The centre is generally regarded as too powerful in the Nigerian federation. State governors are labelled as emperors. Local government castrated as a third tier of authority. As legal practitioners, let’s have your thoughts on these issues that have continued to plague the practice of federalism in Nigeria?

It is true that we have an obnoxious and unwholesome federalism. There is too much power at the centre. It should be reduced. However, that is not even the problem. What of the governors who have become emperors in their state and they have turned the third tiers of government to nothing? They have taken over the powers of local government chairmen and turned them to errand boys. So, economic growth and physical development in the local government have been reduced by about 80 percent. We are talking of the local government autonomy in line with the constitution for the meaningful development at the grassroots level. A situation where the governors are dispensing peanuts to the local government from huge allocations that are meant for them is totally unlawful and irrational. This must change; the autonomy of the local government must be restored.

Why do you think we have continued to go through a vicious circle in the attempts to amend the Nigerian Constitution to be in tune with true federalism? This is despite strident criticism that the quasi-federalism is major obstacle in the quest by Nigeria to attain nationhood?

I have said it before that there is no political will from our legislature to do any tangible things about the defects in our constitution. Some amendments are overdue indeed. Unless there is a drastic change, it shall continue like this, where selfish and personal interests are too much there cannot be any meaningful changes. People are going there not because they are capable of doing anything but they see it as an avenue to make money for themselves. The constituency allowance of a member of a House of Representative is said to be N1 billion per year. So, it is no longer about making laws or amending the constitution, which should be their primary assignment. It is the secondary assignment that has now replaced their primary assignment. In that regard, we should not expect any changes from them as long as their pockets are filled to the top and the citizens are still hailing them.

How can we muster the necessary political will to do the needful on this, in view of the diverse ethno-religious cleavages and diversities in the country?

There is power in diversity. Our diversity should make us strong and better if we can harness our resources together with a unity of purpose. United States of America is a good example of different people who came together and made their country great. You have the Hispanics, the African Americans, the Latinos, the American Jews, the white Americans, and so on. It is their strength and combination of their resources that made them strong in all areas. The African Americans’ contributions to the US developments are enormous and of recent, the continental Africans, especially Nigerians, have played pivotal roles. It means we have the people even in the Diaspora who are doing exploits because they are in an enabling environment. There is nothing that stops us from being greater than them if we realise the power of unity and utilise that power for our country by creating an enabling environment.

