How to avoid kidney disease

I have been hearing of many cases of kidney disease. I will appreciate it if I can know how to avoid it.

Idayat (by SMS)

Maintaining kidney health is important to a person’s overall health and general well-being. By keeping the kidneys healthy, the body will filter and expel waste properly and produce hormones to help the body function properly.

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Regular physical activity, managing blood sugar levels and monitoring blood pressure can help lower your risk of chronic kidney disease and prevent kidney damage.

A balanced diet low in sodium and processed foods, staying hydrated with 1.5 to 2 litres of water daily, and avoiding smoking will support healthy kidney function.