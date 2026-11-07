How to avoid kidney disease

I have been hearing of many cases of kidney disease. I will appreciate it if I can know how to avoid it.
Idayat (by SMS)
Maintaining kidney health is important to a person’s overall health and general well-being. By keeping the kidneys healthy, the body will filter and expel waste properly and produce hormones to help the body function properly.
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Regular physical activity, managing blood sugar levels and monitoring blood pressure can help lower your risk of chronic kidney disease and prevent kidney damage.
A balanced diet low in sodium and processed foods, staying hydrated with 1.5 to 2 litres of water daily, and avoiding smoking will support healthy kidney function.
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