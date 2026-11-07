How fashion brands, entrepreneurs can stand the test of time

During the 10th anniversary of the fashion brand, Apeke Stitches, on Sunday, October 25, in Ibadan, fashion entrepreneurs, models, and enthusiasts spoke on the challenges, opportunities, and future of the Nigerian fashion industry.

The convener of the event and founder/creative director of Apeke Stitches, Oluwaferanmi Orindare, speaking on the ten-year journey of her fashion business, described it as one of hard work, growth, and lessons; one built to last through innovation and commitment.

Orindare revealed that she started her fashion business ten years ago in the Oke Ado axis of Ibadan. She noted that from her mere love for fashion to becoming a creative director came with ups and downs, but she was happy that through it all, her brand is now a thriving community serving local, national, and global clients with bespoke male and female traditional and corporate wears.

The motivation for growth, she added, is her love and dedication to the job, craft, service, and her staff and clients who inspire her.

“I don’t want to be where I was yesterday; that’s why I always compete with myself,” she said, adding that self-motivation and development were the reasons she has grown from a small, humble beginning to becoming a fashion entrepreneur and brand owner with an ultra-modern studio in Oleyele in Ibadan.

The panel session, with a broader theme: ‘Building to last: Navigating growth, innovation, and sustainability in Nigeria’s fashion industry’, was anchored by communications consultant and lecturer at the Department of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan, Oreoluwa Aladejuyigbe.

The panellists were the chairman of Jericho Mall Ibadan, Dr Ojewunmi Makajuola, who spoke on ‘Beyond the glamour: Accessing capital, managing cash flow, and building a business for long-term goal’. Founder of Kayo Africa, Kayomikun Thomas, spoke on ‘From first purchase to lifelong clients: Building customer loyalty and sustainable growth in Nigeria’.

The creative director of Bisiayo Fashion, Olabisi Olayemi Ayo, spoke on ‘From relationship to reach: The evolution of marketing, branding, and networking in the Nigerian fashion industry’. And, the founder of Bizlift Consulting and Academy, Dr Adesola Adeyemi, spoke on ‘The future of business: Leveraging digital marketing, personal branding, and new media to redefine growth’.

The panellists spoke from their experiences running businesses, from funding to marketing to personnel and client management, to digital and social media usage, and to the challenges and opportunities the fashion industry presents.

They agreed that the Nigerian fashion industry is a thriving industry for everyone, especially for those who have learned the necessary skill, are ready to upscale, and know how to leverage relationships and digital innovations to grow.

They advised young fashion entrepreneurs to learn as many skills and styles as possible, not just the trendy ones that can go out of style any time. On leveraging digital technology and social media, they stressed that visibility without system is mere publicity, adding that systems, not visibility, sustain businesses and brands.

The event witnessed runway shows, with male and female models displaying exquisite wears by Apeke Stitches. There were also singing, cultural displays, and comedy shows, as well as fashion exhibitions.

Also, at the event, Apeke Stitches launched its new brand, called Ready to Wear (RTW), also described as The Brand Shine (TBS).

Grace Basanya, who anchored the launch of the brand, said that RTW is an already-made designer wear that reflects creative stitches, unique identity, and confidence in those who wear them.

The convener of the event and Apeke Stitches boss, Orindare, while giving the vote of thanks, said that their ten-year journey in the fashion business has been a rewarding one that has paved the way for greater opportunities to train others and to better serve the industry they represent.

She announced that next year, they will be hosting the Ibadan Fashion Week event to celebrate and showcase fashion and fashion entrepreneurs in special ways.