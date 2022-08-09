How my father, Prof Iweha was kidnapped, son narrates as community women protest in Abia

Engr Chukwudi Iweha, the son of Prof Uwadinachi Iweha has explained the circumstances leading to the abduction of his father on June 5, 2022 in Umuopara, Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

Chukwudi disclosed in a statement he issued just as women in the area staged a protest for the release of the Provost, Medical College, Gregory University, Uturu.

Chukwudi stated that “My Father was preparing for Church on that fateful day (5th of June 2022) when he received a call from someone who informed him that a governorship aspirant in the sttate had directed that he should proceed that same day to an Anglican Church at Old Umuahia and represent him at a function.

“He returned home early from his Church around 11:45 am, to change his cloth and proceed for the function, which he had been directed by his boss, whose Medical College, Amachara Umuahia, our father works as the Provost of the College.

“Upon reaching home to change his clothes he was accosted by the assailants in front of his home and taken away with the university official car.”

In the press statement, Chukwudi said: “We the members of this family are in severe shock and distress over the incident of the abduction of our husband, father, and grandfather, Sir Professor Uwadinachi Iweha which took place on the 5th day of June 2022.

“A ransom was paid the next day, but till today our father has not been heard from nor has there been any communication with his abductors.

“After protesting at the Governor’s House, the Nigerian Medical Association, Abia State Chapter went on strike for three days. The NMA Chairman, Dr Okwuonu and HRH Godfrey Ibeakanma (Eze Ukwu I of Ezeleke) have been very helpful to the family in writing and pushing the security agencies and government to look for him.

“The security forces have been working with some results, but nine weeks have passed and we the family and many friends have been mounting pressure on them to continue to investigate the matter to its conclusion.

“The Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has done a press release and offered a N5 million reward on information leading to his return. The Umuopara Clan Women also held a protest in the communities on the 25th of July 2022, protesting for his release from the abductors, and they are doing the same again today.

“Prayers have been offered by the Methodist Church, the village and many other Christian Churches. There has been no official statement from Gregory University Uturu, where he is the Provost of the Medical College, Amachara Umuahia.

“As a family we are not able to discern the motive behind this act or to even point any accusing fingers at anybody, we have our trust in God that he will return and be reunited with us in good health.





“We appeal to the media to create further awareness of our painful and traumatizing situation, with the hope that anyone with information will come forward and it will lead to the rescue or release of our Father. They can contact the police or us.”

To drive home their demand, Umuopara women, led by the Vice President, Umuopara women’s wing, Dame Victoria Chinedum Asomugha took their matter to the paramount ruler of the 13 Umuopara autonomous communities and Ezeukwu I of Ezeleke Autonomous Community, Eze Godfrey C. Ibeakanma and demanded concerted efforts by the concerned authorities to ensure that Prof. Iweha is released safe and healthy.

“The women of Umuopara are angry. Uwadinachi was in the church to worship God when he was kidnapped. Let government hear us and help us look for our son”, they cried out.

Responding, Eze Godfrey C. Ibeakanma aligned himself with the women, explaining that the state government and security agencies in the state have been trying, but pleaded with them to upscale further actions to get the victim released alive.