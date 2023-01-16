How I will be re-elected – Gov Bello

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has said that the large turnout of people at the flag-off ceremony of the All Progressives Candidates (APC) campaign rally for (Zone C) Niger North Senatorial District’s candidates in Kontagora is a clear indication that the party will coast to victory.

Governor Bello who is seeking Senate seat to represent Niger North Senatorial District in 2023 general elections, said that the mammoth crowd signified that he, alongside others, have been accepted by the people and appealed to them to vote massively for all APC candidates at the State and Federal levels.

“I believe the people appreciate the growth and development done in the constituency. So I have no doubt in my mind that they will come out and cast their votes for APC at all levels”, he said.

The Governor assured the people of good representation at all levels, saying

“We need to assure them that we will do the needful and I believe we have a great team, working together in the best interest of Niger state”‘.

Earlier, in their separate remarks, the APC Gubernatorial candidate in the State, Hon. Umaru Mohammed Bago and the National Assembly member representing Kontagora, Mashegu, Mariga, and Wushishi Federal Constituency, Hon. Abdullahi Idris Garba who are also seeking re-election enjoined the people to vote for the party, urging their supporters to engage in violent-free campaigns and avoid destruction of campaign materials of other political parties.

They also encourage voters to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) and ensure to vote on election day.

Meanwhile, thousands of people decamped from various political parties to the APC, among which were PDP Executives and its former State Women leader, and the state women Coordinator of NNPP.

The District Head of Zugurma, Alhaji Usman Baiwa on behalf of his colleagues, commended the prompt response of the Governor on security issues which has brought some relief to their people, but called for more enforcement and prayed for the safe return of those still in captivity.

He, thereby, assured the Governor of their support and loyalty as he blessed them and wished them victory.