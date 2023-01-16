Niger gov imposes curfew over murder of community head

Metro
By Sikiru Obarayese

Niger state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Lambata, Gurara Local Government Area of the state following a clash that led to killing of the village head, Mohammed Abdulsafur.

Tribune Online reported that tragedy struck at the weekend in Lambata Community following the assasination of the village Head, Lambata.

Meanwhile, the governor in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Matane, on Sunday in Minna, the state capital announced the curfew.

The village head of Lambata was reportedly murdered by some hoodlums on Saturday during a violent clash.

Bello directed that a curfew be imposed on the town from 6.00 p.m to 6.00 a.m, beginning from Sunday, till further notice.

He said that the imposition of the curfew was to assist the security agencies to stabilise the situation, save lives, and restore law and order.

According to the governor, the government condemned in strong terms the violence and act of lawlessness that occurred in Lambata town.

Discover Effective Natural Solution That Permanently Eradicate Hepatitis B&C, Fatty liver etc. Newly Improved organic Solution to Cure Every Liver Related Diseases.

You might also like
Metro

Tragedy struck as irate youths kill community leader in Niger

Metro

Niger Police arrests three suspected abductors of 4-year-old boy 

Metro

I supplied AK-47 to bandits in Niger, Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, confesses gunrunner

Metro

NDLEA nabs 102 suspected drug traffickers in Niger in 2019

Comments

BBNAIJA (BIG BROTHER TITANS)

Top News

UPDATED: Meet BBNaija Housemates in ‘BBTitans’ edition

Israel Arogbonlo

7 things to watch out for as BBNaija begins this weekend

1 of 57
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More