APC gubernatorial candidate in Kaduna unveils 7-point agenda

The Kaduna State All Progressives Congress(APC) Campaign Council has unveiled its manifesto which contains a seven point agenda, aimed at improving the lives of the citizens.

A statement issued by the Director of Strategic Communication, Malam Ibraheem Musa on Sunday, noted that the seven point agenda has the acronym SUSTAIN, adding that it spans the entire spectrum of security and human capital development.

“The Manifesto is a social contract between our party and the good people of Kaduna state. SUSTAIN will strengthen Safety and Security, Upgrade Infrastructure, Strengthen Institutions, enhance Trade and Investment.

“In addition, the next APC Government will Invest in Human Capital and Nurture Citizens Engagement. This is what SUSTAIN stands for and the seven point agenda will be the compass of the APC administration,” the statement promised.

The Director of Strategic Communication further said that “the aspirations of the diverse peoples of Kaduna state have been incorporated into the document which represents a pact with all citizens of different ethnic groups, creed and linings.”

Malam Ibraheem recalled that the APC Campaign Council had earlier held Town Hall meetings in the three senatorial zones to collate people’s views which were incorporated in the Manifesto.

“We held a Town Hall meeting in zone 1, Zaria, on December 18th, 2022. Likewise, a similar event was held at Kaduna, to hear the views of the people of zone 2, on December 19th, 2022.

“The event which was to be held the next day at Kafanchan, was postponed because of bandits attacks at Kaura local government which led to loss of lives and property.

“Instead of a Town Hall meeting, the Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, who is also the running mate of our candidate, Distinguished Senator Uba Sani, led a high level delegation to Kagoro and the affected communities, to commiserate with them,” he said.

The statement said that the Town Hall meeting for zone 3 was held on January 9th at Kafanchan, after the APC gubernatorial candidate and his running mate, including other top party officials had gone to the palace of Chief of Kagoro to condole him over the unfortunate attacks.





The Director noted that the unveiling of the Manifesto is coming after all requisite engagements with the diverse peoples of Kaduna state and two days before the commencement of campaign rallies on Tuesday.