How I got featured in Jenifa’s Diary —Teddy A

A Bachelors degree holder from the University of Texas and one of the viewers’ favourites in the popular TV reality show – Big Brother Naija Season 3, singer, actor and model, Teddy A, whose real name is Tope Adenibuyan, has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry and has thus remained relevant years after leaving the Big Brother Naija house. The singer, who now features in Funke Akindele’s Jenifa’s Diary television series and also has a lot coming from him music-wise, in this interview by FEMI OGUNTAYO, shares his experience as an actor, a married man and what he has in store for his fans. EXCERPTS:

We all know the outbreak of Coronavirus has affected a lot of things in the nation’s economy, especially the showbiz world, how has it affected you and how are you coping with it?

Yes, it definitely has affected me because most of the gigs I get are based on social interactions and what not, but I can say it hasnt been all bad thus far. God has been faithful; I have always lived within my means. So, yes, I have been maintaining really.

Since the lockdown, we know you have been cooking up something music-wise, what’s up? What have you been up to? Should we expect an album soon or a major collaboration?

Well, it’s a good thing you asked. I recently released a new song called ‘African Girl’ off my first body of work titled Alpha Volume 1 – The Soul Playlist. Its an Extended Play (EP) of 5 songs. The EP dropped yesterday, July 24. I’ve got collaborations with the likes of Praiz and Slimcase on it.

You have also delved into the movie industry. Most recently, you joined the Jenifa’s Diary TV series cast, how did that happen, why have you decided to join and what does this mean to you?

Yes, acting, another new found love (laughs). It all happened that I got a call from one of the producers of the series and we talked about getting me on. I have always been a fan of Funke Akindele’s works, so I said why not? It’s a good look for me as an actor and it will also help showcase what I can do to a larger audience since I’m still sort of new in the movie industry.

Would you also talk about the upcoming movie, The Gift, which features you and Bam Bam? What’s the drive behind such a movie and what should we expect from it?

The Gift was actually filmed in 2018 when we got out of Big Brother Naija (BBN) house, so its no longer new. I believe it should be showing on Africa Magic soon enough, Im sure the producers and directors are looking into it as we speak.

Should we expect more of acting from you now?

Definitely! (Smiles)

It’s been over six months now since you got married to the love of your life, Bam Bam, how has life as a married man been and even as a father?

Its been everything I’ve always imagined it to be honestly. Being married to my best friend and lover was the best decision I could have made. Now we have a very beautiful daughter, I cant wait for her to meet her brother Jaiden. I want to say that I am blessed!

How would you rate the Nigerian movie industry and do you think it’s developing at the right pace?

On a scale of 1 to 10, I’ll say 6. 6 because we not where we used to be, but we’re definitely on the right path to getting to where we should be. Our movies are being streamed on Netflix, which has created major awareness and a blueprint of how great our industry can become. Soon I believe we’ll be on all major streaming services and have more Nollywood faces featured in Hollywood and Bollywood movies.

If you could change anything about the Nigerian Movie industry, what would it be?

If I start to talk ehn…? (Laughs).

On a lighter note now, as a public figure, what’s your most embarrassing moment?

None I can think of from the top of my head but I’ve had quite a few before the fame. Now I try to get it together in public; you can never be too careful though. These things still happen.

So what’s next for Teddy A?

I would say self improvement and advancement in every sphere of my career and marriage. I want to always be the best that I can be in the movies, music, fashion, showbiz and entrepreneurship world. There is no stopping now.

Some words for your lovers.

Thank you all for the immense and total support every step of the way. You guys are the real definition of loyalty and integrity. Love always!

