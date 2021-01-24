How I am building a career in acting, comedy, event hosting —MC Fantasy

For some of his peers, combining three careers could be challenging but in MC Fantasy’s world, it appears to be a smooth ride switching from one commitment to another.

From Lagos, Nigeria to the United States of America, MC Fantasy’s event-hosting career is one which has crossed continents and is regarded by American entertainment critics as one of the most popular MCs in the country.

Although his relocation to the United States was facilitated by his Master’s degree admission to study Chemistry at Western Illinois University, he wasted no time in continuing a career which had won him accolades in his home country.

With his career as a pharmaceutical chemist seemingly unaffected while continuing to host events and appear on screens as an actor, Fantasy spoke on how he has been able to cope on many fronts seamlessly.

“It requires hard work to be able to work on multiple fronts without one affecting the other but each of what I do is what I have passion for.

“I attend to my pharmaceutical job on weekdays while I do event hosting during weekends. The times in between I dedicate to making skits which go on YouTube and Instagram,” the comedian added.

Having already featured in ‘Guilty advice’ movie alongside the likes of Doris Simon, Boy Alinco, Femi Brainard and Big Val, among others, MC revealed that entertainment lovers should expect to see more of him in movies this year.

