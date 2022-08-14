‘How Governor Lalong will help APC win presidential election’

As reactions continue to trail the recent appointment of Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State as the director general of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council for the 2023 general election, a member of the ruling part has said the wide acceptance presently being enjoyed by the governor will make the party coast home to victory.

Making this declaration today, a member of the National Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Prince Kunle Oyewumi expressed the optimism that Lalong will work harmoniously with stakeholders and members of the party to ensure victory for the party in the forthcoming presidential election.

According to the APC youth leader: “The governor’s antecedents in the private and public spheres of life is a testament to his intellectual acumen, political dexterity and administrative prowess.

“The choice of Lalong is a positive development for the APC. I am optimistic with the support of Nigerians, the APC will come out victorious with Asiwaju Tinubu winning the presidential poll.”

