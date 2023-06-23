Fans of popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe have taken to social media to gush over some new pictures of the actress wearing Hijab.

The actress, who recently converted to Islam after getting married to popular filmmaker and Movie distributor, Kazeem Adeoti, is currently in Mecca, Saudi Arabia for the 2023 Hajj.

Mercy Aigbe, who renamed herself ‘Hajia Meenah’ after adopting Islam, took to Instagram today to share some pictures from the holy land of Mecca and wished her fans a happy Friday.

Capturing the pictures of herself in a Hijab, she wrote, “May Allah accept our supplication on this very special day as an act of ibadah. Amin 🙏 Jummah Mubarak, everyone.”

The pictures have, however, caught the attention of her fans who took to the comment section to gush over the actress beauty in Hijab.

“She is so beautiful in Hijab. There is no doubt that the Hijab really adds to beauty,” mareeyam_craft commented.

Another Instagram user, Posh_rainbow, wrote, “See how the Hijab fits my Hajia Meenah with the ‘H’.”

“See how beautiful, modest, and unique you are with the Hijab. Don’t stop using it, Alhaja,” Hafsoh_muhammad commented.

Rabiat711 wrote, “Islam looks good on you, so Mashallah.”