Popular online comedian and comic actor Abdulgafar Ahmad, better known as Cute Abiola, and his wife Khudrah Mosunmola have welcomed their first child (a boy) together in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

The couple, who are currently at the holy land of Mecca, Saudi Arabia for the 2023 Hajj, announced the birth of their bundle of joy today.

Taking to Instagram to share pictures of the couple together, the skit maker, who also doubles as SSA to Kwara state governor AbdulRahman AbdulaRazak, said a man is not totally complete until he is able to give birth to a newborn. He also appreciated his wife, Mosunmola, for piloting the journey of the baby into the world.

Indicating that the child was born in Mecca, he wrote, “Never is a man more of a man than when he is the father of a newborn. I have a son now 🙈, and he is ALHAJI 🥰😍 @wb_jnr. Thank you, my love @mahma_____ ❤️.”

Reposting the pictures on her Instagram handle, the mother of the child described today as the most magical day of her entire life and thanked Almighty Allah for the gift of the child. She wrote, “The most magical day of my life ❤️❤️. Thank you, Allah. 🙏 Welcome, oko mi @wb_jnr.”

Celebrities, colleagues, and fans of the skit maker, however, flooded the announcement post to congratulate the couple on the arrival of their new bundle of joy.

See Photos: