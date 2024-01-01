The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has received a commendation for its initiative to provide free application forms to candidates with disabilities aiming to take the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), provided they possess five O’level credits. An estimated 4,000 persons with disabilities are expected to benefit from this program.

Hon. Bashiru Dawodu, Chairman of the House Committee on Disability Matters, expressed his commendation, as detailed in the JAMB Bulletin obtained Monday in Abuja.

He stated that free application documents were issued from resolutions made during the “First National Conference on Equal Opportunity of Access to Higher Education in Nigeria,” held on September 26, 2023, at the Abuja Continental Hotel, Abuja, FCT.

Representing Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency 1, Hon. Dawodu hailed the gesture as a “wonderful idea,” emphasizing its potential to improve access to higher education and eliminate financial barriers for disabled candidates.

The chairman advocated for free education for candidates with disabilities at all levels and automatic job placement upon graduation.

He urged government agencies and the private sector to emulate JAMB by implementing policies that benefit disabled candidates.

Hon. Dawodu praised JAMB for its effective administration and activities related to persons living with disabilities (PLWD), emphasizing the committee’s satisfaction with JAMB’s performance in this regard.

He lauded Prof Oloyede, describing him as an uncommon advocate of inclusive education and appreciating the positive changes he brought to JAMB through the use of relevant technology. The creation of the JAMB-Equal Opportunity Group (JEOG) to cater to candidates with disabilities, particularly the blind, received special acknowledgement.

Hon Dawodu advised the Registrar to consider the interests of PLWD during infrastructural development and the construction of Computer-Based Test (CBT) Centers, ensuring they are more user-friendly for candidates with disabilities.

Reiterating the committee’s commitment to fostering a more inclusive and equitable society, Hon. Dawodu commended JAMB for its generous recommendation of free application document donations to candidates with disabilities, deeming it long overdue.

The Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD) described JAMB’s initiative as a worthy one, with an estimated 4,000 of their members set to benefit.

Mr Abdullahi Aliyu Usman, the National President of JONAPWD, expressed gratitude for the initiative and urged the disabled community to seize the opportunity provided by JAMB, calling it a unique chance for inclusivity in the Nigerian educational system.

He appreciated Prof. Is-haq Oloyede as a notable advocate for the Disabled Community, wishing him success in his tenure.