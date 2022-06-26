How EU-funded project alleviates malnutrition, poverty in FCT community

The European Union Agents for Citizen driven Transformation (EU-ACT) initiative has trained to empower poor vulnerable women in Kwali, Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as part of efforts to alleviate malnutrition and poverty for children and women.

The initiative, which is implemented by the International Society for Media in Public Health (ISMPH) trained no fewer than 30 women across Kwali Area Council on skills to earn income, produce organic fertilizer for farming and production of organic charcoal to discourage tree falling in order to tackle climate change.

The initial 30 participants will in turn trained other women in their various villages and communities about affordable nutritious food options for themselves and their children to achieve knowledge sharing and transfer aimed at sustaining fight against malnutrition and poverty.

The Executive Director of the ISMPH, Chief Mrs. Moji Makanjuola, while speaking about the three-day training in Kwali, disclosed that the programme trained the women on how to produce organic fertilizers and charcoal, which they can sell to earn incomes.

Makanjuola explained that the training is in pilot stage as finding shows that the majority of the women whose children come out with malnutrition or severe malnutrition are women who are not gainfully employed and they are the poor of the poorest.

“The training that we have given is such that they can do it themselves because they are using raw materials that they don’t have to buy. We also have ready uptakers, people who can buy from them.

The Etsu of Kwali, HRH Alh Dr. Shaban Audu Nizazzo in his reaction to the empowerment programme said the empowerment by ISMPH funded by EU-ACT is aimed at improving the lives of a common man and ensuring they are elevated both socially and economically in order to depend on themselves to live independent lives.





“We have no doubt of the Executive Director of ISMPH of what she can do with her NGO towards improving the lives people in the community to be independent to their selves.

“When she finally comes with her team, we said yes, that the person that would lead us through to the financial and economic empowerment has finally come and will allow her to do this programme for our people.

“Therefore, we are hoping at the end of the programme, the situation of our people will not be the same, it would be improved and they would have a good direction and good purpose of life for themselves,” Nizazzo.

Similarly, the Women Leader in Kwali, Hajara Aliu who is also a retired nurse led the beneficiaries to the empowerment training while expressing gratitude said the programme is very nice and rewarding

She said assuming this programme was here before her retirement, she would put it into practice and would have elevated her more than hat she is right now

She however said this programme would be a capacity to help her family and the community at large. This would also help women to get something doing so that they can feed their family well.

“My expectations is that beneficiaries should be able to learn, put it into practice to get something to feed their families. The plan going forward is to encourage those that have learnt one or two things here is go into their various communities and networks to train others so that the knowledge would circulates for them to empowered towards alleviating malnutrition and poverty,” she said.

The beneficiaries were trained on how to produce charcoal brocade, organic fertilizer from farm produce wastage such as groundnut peels, corn source, saw dust and sugarcane peels among others.