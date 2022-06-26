Police kill driver of gunmen in Anambra

Anambra State Police operatives on Sunday killed a man, acting as a driver to criminals known as gunmen during an operation at Uli, Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

A press release by Anambra State Police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga said gang members escaped during a confrontation with security forces, leaving the driver of their operational vehicle, who was killed.

Ikenga said: “Anambra State Police Operatives today 26/6/2022 at about 4:45pm gunned down the driver conveying armed men in Uli.

“Operatives recovered one Honda Odyssey salon car with registration number WER 221 ZS-IMO and Charms.”

He said the police operatives were stationed at a nipping point, along Onitsha/Owerri road, Uli, when the gunmen approached them.

“The operatives repelled an attack by the gunmen. The gunmen plied one way and started shooting sporadically, approaching the personnel at the nipping point.

“The operatives swiftly engaged the armed men and demobilize their operational vehicle. While some of them escape through the bush, the driver was neutralized. No loss of life on the part of the police.”

Ikenga said the operation was still ongoing in the area, and that further details will be communicated on any success in tracking the fleeing suspects.

