A tragic incident occurred as a staff member of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) was electrocuted while on duty.

Kunle Olubiyo of the Nigerian Consumer Protection Network conveyed this unfortunate event to Daily Post on Monday.

According to Olubiyo, the victim, identified as Josia Jim, met his demise when the power supply was unexpectedly restored while he was in the process of repairing a faulty feeder within the Garki District.

Olubiyo attributed the incident to a lack of proper coordination between AEDC and the Nigerian Transmission Company.

He emphasised the necessity for communication gadgets to facilitate seamless communication among technical staff and prevent electrical accidents.

Furthermore, Olubiyo urged for adherence to global best-practice safety regulations to mitigate such occurrences.

He called for improved synchronisation and alignment between the Transmission Company of Nigeria and AEDC, particularly during outages involving 33KV Feeders.

“The management of the DisCos should avert this ugly trend. About 15 needless deaths occurred due to non-adherence to operational procedures.

“Years ago, we had a similar electrical accident in Ilorin. A staff member of Ibadan was working on replacing faulty breakers within the Saw Mill/Geri Alimi Area of Ilorin.

Outages were taken quite alright, while the fault clearing and change of breakers was still on, and the power supply was restored.

“And the staff was not only electrocuted but died with agonising burns whose pictures were horrifying,” he stated.

Meanwhile, as of the time of filing this report, AEDC had not issued an official statement regarding the incident.

