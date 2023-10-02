The Taraba Police Command confirmed the electrocution of a family of four in the Dinyavo area of Jalingo, the state capital.

Mr Abdullahi Usman, the command’s public relations officer, confirmed the incident in a statement in Jalingo. According to him, the incident occurred around 11:00 a.m. on Monday.

“We suspect it resulted from a power surge. At about 11:00 a.m. on Monday, we received reliable information that a house located in the Dinyavoh area of Jalingo was on fire.

“Detectives from GRA Police Division were quickly deployed to the scene and, on arrival, found the four victims with burns suspected to be from electrocution.

“The victims are Remond Ofonbuk, 44, his wife, Mfonbong Remond, Hevean Remond, 15, and First Remond, 13 years old.

“We have received information indicating that the transformer serving the area blew up immediately after power was restored.

“We learned that many houses within the neighbourhood experienced a high electric voltage, which might have led to the fire outbreak that inflicted burns on the victims.

“Our detectives quickly evacuated the victims to the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo, for treatment, but they were confirmed dead on arrival,” he said.

Usman mentioned that the corpses had been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary for autopsy while an investigation had commenced to ascertain the real cause of the incident.

