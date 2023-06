Popular skit maker, Ogb_recent, known for his ‘cultists boy’ role has showed off his house and cars.

The comedian in an Instagram post Monday post pictures of his house and cars, where he said life is vanity, but one should try get the vanity first.

“My mom once told me that na who quick get sense dey quick get money. Same day, my friends told me, ‘Life is vanity upon vanity!’ Brother, try get your own vanity upon vanity.

“That’s why I work hard to get more vanity,” he captioned.