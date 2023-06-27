A couple from Aiken, South Carolina in the United States, Aaron and Natali Johnston, travel the world participating in beards contests.

Aaron came second in the Goatee category at the 2023 World Championships in Burghausen, Germany, while his wife, Natali, won first place in the ‘realistic freestyle category’ – for non-real beards – and best in the show, According to The Independence UK.

They participate in separate categories yet compete in the same contests all around the world.

Since 2015, the couple has competed in over 170 contests together, spending most weekends travelling to another city to participate.

Aaron began working for the beard grooming company Honest Amish after winning the global championships in 2017.

Photo credit: Independence UK