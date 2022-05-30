NDE train youths on waste-to-wealth initiative in Ekiti

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), has commenced training for no fewer than 30 youths in Ekiti state on how best to convert waste to wealth in a bid to improve their socioeconomic life.

The Director-General of NDE, Mallam Nuhu Abubakar Fikpo who spoke during the flag-off ceremony for the beneficiaries of the Enviroprenuership Development Scheme (EDS), noted that the programme was designed to expose the youths to business opportunities available in the environment.

According to the DG who was represented by the state coordinator of NDE, Mustapha Saliu Kayode, there are a series of ways of creating wealth through the recycling of waste materials in the environment into marketable products for the society.

He explained that after the three months of intensive training, the beneficiaries who will be called ‘enviroprenuer’, are expected to have mastered the techniques to use in generating incomes through materials in the environment.

He said, ” In essence, Enviroprenuership Development is a foremost entrepreneurial orientation that focuses on environmental problems and accommodates societal needs while at the same time meeting the economic objective of the organization since it has to do with doing business.

“We must nurture the culture of turning wastes into valuables within the rules and norms of the society. Thence, the bottom-line here hinges on creating a business around recycling and converting materials superficially viewed as waste in the environment to valuable and marketable products end products for societal use.”





The DG advised trainers to be committed to giving the beneficiaries the needed knowledge and skills so as to achieve the desired results of improving the standard of living of people through viable economic activities.

Speaking, the beneficiaries commended the leadership of the NDI for coming up with the training, promising to take advantage of and better their lives with the opportunities in the society.

