Biola Azeez – Ilorin

Kwara state command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of a middle-aged man (name unknown) killed by a reckless driver.

The incident, it was learnt, occurred on Sunday, around Olooru/Oko-olowo expressway, before Shao junction in the Moro Local Government of the state.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kwara State, Frederick Ade Ogidan, confirmed the incident on Monday.

“Two people (male) were hit during the incident but one of them died while the other sustained bruises and fractures.

“The FRSC team later took both the injured victim and the corpse to the general hospital, Oke-Oyi, Ilorin,” he added.

Ogidan, who only described the vehicle as a ‘red-coloured private boxer’ implored drivers to desist from excessive speeding and reckless driving.

He also advised pedestrians and other road users to exercise caution while crossing highways to prevent being knocked down by vehicles.

