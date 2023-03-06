By: Muhammad Sabiu – Kaduna

Suspected bandits, on Monday, burnt an immovable armour vehicle belonging to the Mobile Police during an attack on Kimbi Village of Randagi Ward, Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State.

This was disclosed by the Community leader, Alhaji Yahaya Kimbi, in an interview with newsmen in Kaduna, stating that the incident occurred on Monday morning with about eight bandits holding AK 47 storming the village.

“The attack happened on Monday morning around 1:00 am and in the process, the hoodlums burnt the vehicle to ashes.

“However, the bandits did not kill or kidnap anyone during the attack. I think their only target is to destroy the armour vehicle,” he said.

As of the time of filing the report, it was gathered that residents have fled the village due to fear of a possible return of the bandits.

According to the community leader, however, the security agencies have come to take stock of the damage incurred as a result of the attack, saying, many residents are going about with their daily activities.

Meanwhile, the police and the state government are yet to give an official statement about the attack.

Recall that Birnin-Gwari has been in the news in recent times because of the activities of bandits and the Ansaru terrorist group who have dominated many villages and rendered thousands of people homeless.

