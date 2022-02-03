High school students, T.R.E.E. Initiative launch app to support tree planting projects

A group of five final year students at the Bethel American International School under the name TechBuzs Group have partnered with T.R.E.E. Initiative an NGO advocating for massive tree planting to mitigate climate change across Nigeria, to develop an app named GREENEVA to promote the SDGs and particularly to support tree planting projects floated and managed by T.R.E.E. Initiative in Nigeria.

These students are passionate about making the world a better place using technology to hasten the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Their focus is particularly on Goal 15, which is Life of Land.

At the signing of the MOU which was the highpoint of 18 months engagement between the NGO and the TechBuzz Group, ‘Sola Kolawole, who is the Founder and Executive Director T.R.E.E. Initiative, appreciated the students for taking such a bold step to promote the SDGs and protect our planet from the devastating effects of deforestation and desertification.

He told the story of how the students reached out to him via email during the COVID Lockdown in 2020 and talked about their work on the GREENEVA App.

“It took several months of virtual meetings and email exchanges until the first physical meeting was held at T.R.E.E. Initiative headquaters sometimes in July 2021. Eventually, we agreed on collaborating and that was how the GREENEVA App was birthed.”

TechBuzs Group developed the GREENEVA app.

This app will help tackle climate change. Through the GREENEVA App donations can be made globally by the App users to donate trees to be planted and nurtured in Nigeria by T.R.E.E. Initiative.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

On the TechBuzs Group are five Grade 12 students Adewale Adeyemi (18), Oreofe Solarin (16), Adewole-Oriade Adeoluwa (16), Gbeminiyi Isiade (15) and Michael Ayodele (15)

While making his remarks during the signing, sixteen year old Oreofe Solarin, the Team Lead spoke of their interest in the environment based on the orientation they got in school and the passion that led his team, TechBuzs Group to think of creating such an App to support the SDGs, particularly Goals 13 and 15.

The signing of the MOU took place at the school located at the Good Samaritan Society Mission Village in Oyo State. It was attended by the School Management and Students, Kolawole commended the school for raising such talented and well cultured crop of Students.

The Director of the Bethel American International School, Dr. Wole Aderinkomi was elated that such a remarkable feat was coming from his own students and he appreciated T.R.E.E. Initiative for opting to work and guide the Students to achieve this goal. He was optimistic that the GREENEVA App will make significant impact and many more breakthroughs as it attempts to raise a community working collectively for the success of the SDGs, as well as environmental and biodiversity conservation.

Kolawole added that the National Shea Tree Restoration Project (NASTREP) conceived by his organization to restore Shea Parklands across the 22 States under the Shea Butter Belt in Nigeria will benefit from trees donated via the GREENEVA App. T.R.E.E. Initiative over the next 5 years is mobilizing resources and funds to nurture and grow 2 million improved Shea tree seedlings on 800,000 hectares of land under a unique Agroforestry Model that will sequest between more than 200,000 tons of carbon and empower about 200,000 smallholder women farmers in communities across Nigeria. With such an App as GREENEVA, it will be easy to reach and surpass this milestone in record time leveraging on the power of technology.