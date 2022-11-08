Herders’ attack: We’ll protect lives of IDPs ― Benue Govt

Benue State Government on Tuesday assured the displaced persons in camps of adequate protection of lives.

Speaking during the distribution of items to victims of flood and herders attacks scattered across IDP camps in the state, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr Emmanuel Shior, said that the state government was adequately prepared to safeguard lives and property of the citizens.

It will be recalled that suspected herders last year stormed the Abagana IDP camp along Makurdi/Laafia road where seven people were killed.

The SEMA boss explained that the state government will not close its eyes to watch the lives of its citizens terminated.

He said that part of the state government’s move was the establishment of State Volunteer Community Guards.

Shior added that personnel of the state community volunteer guards will continue to work closely with conventional security men across the state to ensure the protection of lives and property.

He said: “The security of lives and property is the responsibility of the federal government but since it seems that federal government is lacking here, the State government will not close its eyes to watch its citizens including displaced persons being attacked.





“You know that the state government of recent unveiled the Community Guards which is expected to work together with conventional security men to ensure the protection of lives including that of IDPs.”

The SEMA boss acknowledged the intervention of various organisations, NEMA and individuals across the country that had donated items to the displaced persons across the state.

Shior said that the agency had continued to distribute both food and non-food items to victims of flood and herders attacks across the state.